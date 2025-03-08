Mumbai Indians Announce Former Rajasthan Royals All-rounder as Replacement for Injured Pacer Ahead of IPL 2025

He has also played for MI's SA20 franchise.

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners Mumbai Indians (MI) have announced their replacement for their injured overseas fast bowler Lizaad Williams for the upcoming season. Lizaad, who was acquired by MI for INR 75 lakhs at the IPL 2025 auction has been ruled out for the entire season and will now be replaced by another Proteas star.

All-rounder Corbin Bosch will be filling the void left by Williams. Notably, Bosch was previously a part of Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2022 after he joined as a replacement for Australia’s Nathan Coulter-Nile. However, the 30-year-old is yet to make his IPL debut.

Corbin Bosch was also named as a replacement for pacer Anrich Nortje in the Proteas squad for the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 but didn’t get to play a match.

Corbin Bosch played for Mumbai Indians’ SA20 franchise

Corbin Bosch was associated with Mumbai Indians’s sister franchise MI Cape Town during the SA20 2025 season and put up an impressive performance.

He was in stellar form during South Africa’s premier T20 league earlier this year and was amongst the top 10 bowlers in the edition. Bosch bagged 11 wickets in eight matches and played a crucial role to power MI Cape Town to their maiden trophy.

Prior to the SA20 2025 tournament, the right-hander made his Test Debut in December 2024, where his unbeaten 81 in the first innings played a pivotal role in South Africa’s thrilling two-wicket win over Pakistan. He also made his white-ball debut during the ODI leg against the Men in Green.

With 2,500+ runs and 150+ wickets across formats already under his belt, Bosch truly defines his all-round mettle and MI will be hoping to benefit from his talents as they eye a record sixth title.

