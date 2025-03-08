News
Gujarat Titans Overseas Star Quashes Injury Concerns; Confirms Availability for IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 8, 2025

Gujarat Titans Overseas Star Quashes Injury Concerns; Confirms Availability for IPL 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Gujarat Titans Overseas Star Quashes Injury Concerns; Confirms Availability for IPL 2025

South African fast bowler Gerald Coetzee has confirmed that he is fit and ready to play in IPL 2025 for Gujarat Titans, ending concerns about his injury.

Earlier, Coetzee suffered an injury that ruled him out of the Champions Trophy 2025 and made his IPL participation uncertain. He was removed from South Africa’s ODI squad for the tri-series against Pakistan and New Zealand after feeling groin tightness while bowling in Pretoria. Medical tests showed a high risk of a more serious injury, so he had to miss both.

Coetzee also struggled with fitness in the SA20, where a left hamstring injury allowed him to play only one match. However, he has now recovered and is set to join Gujarat Titans for the upcoming IPL season.

ALSO READ:

From Mumbai Indians to Gujarat Titans – A New Journey

Gerald Coetzee made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians last year, where he played 10 matches and took 13 wickets with best figures of 4/34. He was among the best bowlers for MI last season. His economy was on the higher side at 10+, but playing at Wankhede Stadium, one can expect such an economy as the pitch favors the batters. Despite that, he performed well.

He went unsold before the IPL 2025 auction, but during the auction, Gujarat Titans bought him for INR 2.40 crore. He will play alongside pacers like Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna, who were also bought by Gujarat Titans. Looking at GT’s pace attack, it can cause trouble for other teams with Coetzee in it.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Gerald Coetzee
GT
Gujarat Titans
IPL
IPL 2025

