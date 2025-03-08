News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Big Injury Scare for India? Virat Kohli Hurts Ankle Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 Final
news
Last updated: March 8, 2025

Big Injury Scare for India? Star Batter Hurts Ankle Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 Final

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He was forced to stop his practice with the medical staff applying spray and wrapping the area with a bandage.

Big Injury Scare for India? Virat Kohli Hurts Ankle Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 Final

The Indian team faced a big injury scare ahead of their clash against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 Final tomorrow (March 9) with star batter Virat Kohli hurting his ankle.

The incident happened during a training session last night (March 7) when he was struck by a ball on his ankle and was forced to stop his practice, according to Pakistan media outlet Geo News. The Indian medical staff and physios attended to Kohli immediately, applying spray and wrapping the area with a bandage.

After the injury, Kohli however stayed on the field, observing the rest of the training session. The Indian management later confirmed that the impact wasn’t as serious and that Kohli would be fit for the final.

ALSO READ:

Virat Kohli is the top run-scorer for India in Champions Trophy 2025

Kohli’s absence would have made a considerable dent in the Indian side for the marquee clash against the Kiwis, given he is in good form and is currently the top run-scorer for India in the Champions Trophy 2025. He is also amongst the top five list, taking fourth place currently with 217 runs in four innings at an impressive strike rate of 83.14 and an average of 72.33. With only a 10-run difference from the top spot, the Indian batting stalwart also has a chance to finish the tournament at the apex spot.

With a century against Pakistan and a match-winning 84 against Australia in the semis, he has shown remarkable consistency and will be hoping to once again deliver in the summit clash as India aims to reclaim the title after 12 years, having last won it in 2013 under MS Dhoni’s leadership.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube

Champions Trophy 2025
Champions Trophy 2025 Final
Virat Kohli

Related posts

‘The Way He Plays, It Helps’: Ashwin Reveals How Shreyas Iyer Has Unlocked Virat Kohli in Champions Trophy 2025

‘The Way He Plays, It Helps’: Ashwin Reveals How THIS India Star Has Unlocked Virat Kohli in Champions Trophy 2025

Coming into the tournament, there were concerns regarding Kohli's form.
4:51 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

‘You Can Give Yourself More Time’ – India Batting Star Wants to Avoid Previous Mistakes in the Champions Trophy 2025 Final

He has been a key member of India's batting line-up in ODI cricket
4:25 pm
Sandip Pawar

Mohammad Amir Hits Out at 90s Pakistan Player Who Treated Him Shabbily as a Coach

He spoke about how he was pushed aside for the New Zealand tour in 2020.
4:46 pm
Disha Asrani
‘Absolute Nonsense’ – Jason Gillespie Slams India Legend for Comparing Pakistan to India B Team

‘Absolute Nonsense’ – Jason Gillespie Slams India Legend for Comparing Pakistan to India B Team

According to Gillespie, Pakistan has the ability to compete with any team in the world, but they need to back the right players and give them enough time to develop and improve.
11:55 am
Sagar Paul

‘Full Day of Travel Takes Out of You’ – New Zealand Camp The Latest to Criticise ICC Scheduling Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 Final

The ICC has been under scrutiny for the unfair scheduling in the Champions Trophy 2025.
10:28 am
Sandip Pawar
RCB Mohammad Amir IPL 2026

‘RCB Need Him’: Pakistan Star Set to be Eligible to Play IPL 2026, Could Be Part of Mini Auction

10:12 am
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy