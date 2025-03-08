Big Injury Scare for India? Star Batter Hurts Ankle Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 Final

He was forced to stop his practice with the medical staff applying spray and wrapping the area with a bandage.

The Indian team faced a big injury scare ahead of their clash against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 Final tomorrow (March 9) with star batter Virat Kohli hurting his ankle.

The incident happened during a training session last night (March 7) when he was struck by a ball on his ankle and was forced to stop his practice, according to Pakistan media outlet Geo News. The Indian medical staff and physios attended to Kohli immediately, applying spray and wrapping the area with a bandage.

After the injury, Kohli however stayed on the field, observing the rest of the training session. The Indian management later confirmed that the impact wasn’t as serious and that Kohli would be fit for the final.

Virat Kohli is the top run-scorer for India in Champions Trophy 2025

Kohli’s absence would have made a considerable dent in the Indian side for the marquee clash against the Kiwis, given he is in good form and is currently the top run-scorer for India in the Champions Trophy 2025. He is also amongst the top five list, taking fourth place currently with 217 runs in four innings at an impressive strike rate of 83.14 and an average of 72.33. With only a 10-run difference from the top spot, the Indian batting stalwart also has a chance to finish the tournament at the apex spot.

With a century against Pakistan and a match-winning 84 against Australia in the semis, he has shown remarkable consistency and will be hoping to once again deliver in the summit clash as India aims to reclaim the title after 12 years, having last won it in 2013 under MS Dhoni’s leadership.

