Retired England Star Slams ODIs, Calls it the Worst Format to Play

He also lamented about the increasing number of T20 leagues across the world which have overshadowed international cricket.

Former England cricketer Moeen Ali is unhappy with the way One-Day International (ODI) cricket is being played today, terming it the “worst format” to play. Over the years, ODIs have undergone multiple changes, most of which often favour the batters. The 37-year-old opined that barring the ODI World Cup and the Champions Trophy, the format has lost its relevance.

‘Rules are terrible’: Moeen Ali

“The format has almost completely died out, apart from World Cups and Champions Trophy. It is the worst format to play and I think there are many reasons for that,” Moeen said during a show on TalkSport Cricket.

“I think the rules are terrible. To have that extra fielder in after [the first powerplay], I think it’s a horrendous rule for taking wickets, building any sort of pressure. Guys are averaging 60, 70 in ODI cricket now because of that. When you’re bowling at somebody and you put a little bit of pressure, he just reverse-sweeps and it’s not even a single, it’s a four. It’s just there’s always that option available for the batters [to score],” explained he 2019 ODI World Cup-winner.

The former all-rounder believes that the two new balls rule is another disadvantageous rule for bowlers.

“On top of all this, you have two new balls, you lose the reverse swing, you lose the art of trying to hit a softer ball. Everything’s always in the middle and crisp and it’s flying off your bat and stuff. I think for those reasons, the cricket’s just died. 50-over cricket has died,” he added.

Moeen on franchise cricket vs international cricket

Moeen feels that franchise cricket has overshadowed the presence of international cricket. “I think franchise cricket is sadly eating it all up and the problem is the money that’s out there and the money that’s being thrown out there. It’s so much that people just can’t turn it down. It’s very difficult. There are probably guys who are probably going to retire in the next couple of years from international cricket earlier to play franchise cricket,” the Birmingham-born former spinner commented.

Moeen announced his retirement from international cricket in September 2024. He ended his international career after having played 68 Tests, 138 ODIs and 92 T20Is. Moeen aggregated 2355 runs from the 138 ODIs (Three centuries and six half-centuries) while also picking up 111 wickets.

