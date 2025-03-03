3 Inevitable Changes That We Will See in India’s ODI Squad After Champions Trophy 2025

India’s ODI side is ageing and has a few problems, which might tempt the team to make changes.

India didn’t make many changes in their Champions Trophy 2025 squad for their league games compared to the World Cup 2023. They didn’t need to tinker too much, given most players were automatic selections and performed well in this format almost every time.

However, India’s ODI side is ageing and has a few problems, which might tempt the team to make changes. The management must make a few bold calls to prepare for the next World Cup in South Africa.

We pin down three possible changes in the ODI side after the Champions Trophy 2025.

Yashasvi Jaiswal in place of Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is 37 and might not be in the best shape by the World Cup 2027. So, the team must bring an alternative at the top who can partner with Shubman Gill and score as consistently as Rohit did all these years.

Jaiswal is an ideal candidate for that role because he is a natural opener and boasts a magnificent List A record. Further, he brings the LHB dimension at the top, something India have been looking for in this format.

ALSO READ:

Shubman Gill to lead the ODI side

With Rohit Sharma out of the squad, India will need a new captain to lead the side. Shubman Gill, the vice-captain, is the right option to take over the charge, given his superior consistency in the format.

He also has experience leading Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League. He knows the setup inside out after being an integral part of the ODI team. Gill’s next ODI assignment should be as a captain so that he gets to lead the side as much as possible before the next World Cup.

More exposure to Varun Chakravarthy

In a short span, Varun Chakravarthy has made himself an indispensable asset in T20s and he would want to do the same in the 50-over format. He has a range of variations to remain unpredictable and deceive batters, making the spin attack more potent.

Kuldeep Yadav is among the biggest wicket-takers in white-ball cricket and Varun’s addition will mean India have two spinners who can snare wickets on any kind of deck. That will make India’s attack the best in the world and give more wicket-taking options.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.