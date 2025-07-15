News
3 Players Who Can Replace Shoaib Bashir in England Playing XI For 4th Test.
features

3 Players Who Can Replace Shoaib Bashir in England Playing XI For 4th Test

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: July 15, 2025
3 min read

Bashir sustained a hand injury at Lord's.

3 Players Who Can Replace Shoaib Bashir in England Playing XI For 4th Test.

On the same day England clinched the Cricket World Cup trophy at Lord’s six years ago, they won another thriller to go 2-1 up in the series against India. However, they will be without their frontline spinner Shoaib Bashir in the remainder of the series.

The off-spinner sustained a finger dislocation on his left hand while attempting a return catch off Ravindra Jadeja’s hit in the first innings. Bashir bowled in the second innings with a heavily taped left hand. When England were toiling hard for the final wicket with India needing just 23 runs, it was Bashir who got them some luck.  

Bashir getting ruled out opens the door for another spinner to come into the England playing XI. The Old Trafford is a venue where spinners generally come into play, especially on the final three days of the match. England can not go into this match without a spinner.

Here we take a look at three spinners that can replace Bashir in the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. 

Liam Dawson

Liam Dawson is the frontrunner to replace Bashir in the England playing XI in Manchester. Over the last few years, Dawson has been delivering consistent performances across formats. The left-arm spinner has had a poor campaign in the ongoing County Championship, averaging over 40 with the ball. But that has largely been a result of the flatter pitches and use of the Kookaburra balls. 

Dawson was magnificent in the 2024 season, finishing as the third highest wicket-taker. The Hampshire star claimed 54 wickets in 13 games at an average of 25.14. He took five five-wicket hauls in that season along with three four-wicket hauls. 

Dawson offers good value with the bat, and will fit right into England’s approach of deeper batting line-up. In the 2024 season, he amassed 956 runs at an average of nearly 60 with three hundreds. In the ongoing season, he has piled on 536 runs at 44.66 average. 

Considering his all-round ability, it is inexplicable that England haven’t given him a fair run in the Test side yet. 

ALSO READ: 

Jack Leach 

Jack Leach was England’s primary Test spinner for six years between 2018 to 2024. They can bring him back if Bashir is ruled out. Leach has been the best spinner on show in the ongoing County Championship season. He has taken 32 wickets in nine games in the season at an average of 26.50. 

The left-arm spinner has taken three four-wicket hauls and one five-for in the competition. The Somerset player took 6 for 121 against Nottinghamshire in the most recent fixture. His economy in the season reads 2.49. England can use someone who can at least hold an end well when wickets are not coming. 

Jack Carson

Jack Carson would be a like-for-like replacement for Bashir. The tall off-spin bowler could get his maiden call-up to the England squad. Much like Dawson, he has had a poor season this year. But he was excellent in the previous County season. 

Playing for Sussex, Carson was the third highest wicket-taker in Division 2 last year. He snared 50 wickets in 14 games at 22.46 apiece, including three five-wicket hauls. Carson has a career FC average of 24 with the bat, and can be handy in the lower order. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy
England
England vs India
Jack Carson
Jack Leach
Liam Dawson
Manchester Test
Shoaib Bashir
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

