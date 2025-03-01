News
Net Bowler Gifted Pair of Spikes by Shreyas Iyer During Champions Trophy 2025
news
Last updated: March 1, 2025

Net Bowler Gifted Pair of Spikes by THIS India Cricketer During Champions Trophy 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He is one of the ICC net bowlers for the Champions Trophy 2025.

India batter Shreyas Iyer won hearts with his gesture where he gifted a pair of spikes to net bowler Jaskiran Singh. Jaskiran, who is a chartered accountant by profession, is also one of the ICC net bowlers for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Speaking to PTI videos, Jaskiran opened up about the incident and said,

“Shreyas bhai came up to me and asked ‘what’s your show size?’. I said 10, and then he said I’ve got something for you and he gave me these spikes. It really means a lot”.

Jaskiran’s spirits were lifted after he was unable to bowl to the Indian batters during the net session due to the presence of several off-spinners. Earlier, he had the opportunity to bowl to players from Pakistan and Bangladesh during their practice sessions.

ALSO READ:

Shreyas Iyer has been a lynchpin in India’s middle-order

Six years ago, at the 2019 ODI World Cup, India’s campaign came to an end after a semis defeat to New Zealand. One of the key reasons was the inconsistency in the middle-order, particularly the critical No. 4 position. Since then, the Indian team has focused on identifying and nurturing a dependable No. 4 batter for ODIs. Shreyas Iyer has stepped up to the role, delivering consistent performances whenever given the opportunity.

The 30-year-old had a dream World Cup in 2023 where India finished runners-up, scoring 530 runs, including two centuries at an impressive strike rate of 113. 

His statistics since 2022 further solidify his reputation as one of the most effective middle-order batters in recent years. Over the past three years, Iyer has batted at No. 4 in 26 out of the 45 matches, amassing 1,186 runs. This places him fifth among the highest run-scorers in that position during this period. Notably, the Mumbai cricketer boasts the highest average of 56.47 and the best strike rate (104.95) among the top five batters at No. 4, underscoring his impact and reliability in the role.

The Indian batting star will thus once again be crucial for India’s success at the Champions Trophy 2025 and has looked in good touch, with 71 runs in 2 matches at an average of 35.50 including a fifty.

Champions Trophy 2025
Jaskiran Singh
Shreyas Iyer

