Why Is Temba Bavuma Not in the South Africa Playing XI for the Champions Trophy 2025 Match vs England
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: March 1, 2025

Why Is Temba Bavuma Not in the South Africa Playing XI for the Champions Trophy 2025 Match vs England?

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Heinrich Klaasen and Tristan Stubbs were part of the playing XI instead of the two injured players in the team.

Why Is Temba Bavuma Not in the South Africa Playing XI for the Champions Trophy 2025 Match vs England

South Africa are playing England in a must-win Champions Trophy 2025 match to reach the semi-finals. During the toss, Aiden Markram stepped in as the stand-in captain, as regular skipper Temba Bavuma had to sit out due to illness.

Markram Provides Update on Temba Bavuma

Markram mentioned that both Bavuma and Tony de Zorzi were unwell and had to miss the match but hoped they would recover soon.

“Two guys have had illness around the camp, Tony and Temba miss out,” Markram said.

Another piece of news Markram gave during the toss was that Heinrich Klaasen and Tristan Stubbs were part of the playing XI. He said Stubbs has good technique and will be opening the batting, which shows the team’s faith in his capability to play the new ball and give a good start.

“Stubbs and Klaasen come into the side. Stubbs has a good technique, he will open the batting,” Markram added.

South Africa aims to win this match and secure a spot in the semi-finals. A victory would place them at the top of the group. Even if they lose, they will still qualify due to their strong net run rate. However, a heavy defeat against England could put their qualification at risk.

Playing XI of South Africa and England

South Africa: Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

England: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith(w), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

Champions Trophy 2025
CT 2025
Heinrich Klaasen
SA vs ENG
South Africa
Temba Bavuma
Tony de Zorzi
Tristan Stubbs

