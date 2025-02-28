Jos Buttler Steps Down as England’s White-Ball Captain Following Early Exit from Champions Trophy 2025

England's next fixture is against South Africa on March 1 in Lahore.

Jos Buttler has stepped down from his captaincy role after England’s exit in the league stage of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.

England lost two consecutive games against Australia and Afghanistan despite posting 300+ scores on the board. England’s next fixture is against South Africa on March 1 in Lahore. The English team will play for pride.

Harry Brook, the vice-captain for the current ICC event is expected to lead the side. He captained England in their ODI series against Australia in September last year.

More to follow…

