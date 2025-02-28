News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 28, 2025

Jos Buttler Steps Down as England’s White-Ball Captain Following Early Exit from Champions Trophy 2025

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

England's next fixture is against South Africa on March 1 in Lahore.

Jos Buttler has stepped down from his captaincy role after England’s exit in the league stage of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.

England lost two consecutive games against Australia and Afghanistan despite posting 300+ scores on the board. England’s next fixture is against South Africa on March 1 in Lahore. The English team will play for pride.

Harry Brook, the vice-captain for the current ICC event is expected to lead the side. He captained England in their ODI series against Australia in September last year.

More to follow…

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
England
Jos Buttler

Related posts

‘I will never compare eras’: India’s World Cup-Winning Batter Denies Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar Comparisons

Virat Kohli has now struck 51 centuries in ODIs.
7:48 pm
Sreejita Sen

Former Pakistan Player Slams Younis Khan for Snubbing Them to Coach Afghanistan for Champions Trophy 2025

The Mohammad Rizwan-led team became the first host nation in ICC Champions Trophy history to exit the tournament without a win.
6:40 pm
Sreejita Sen
Shubman Gill India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025

Captaincy Change on the Cards as Rohit Sharma’s Injury Disrupts Champions Trophy 2025 Plans!

Rohit Sharma injured his hamstring during Pakistan clash in Champions Trophy 2025.
5:02 pm
Vishnu PN

‘They can beat us’: Former India Batter Makes a Bold Prediction Ahead of New Zealand Clash in Champions Trophy 2025

India will play against New Zealand on March 2.
4:07 pm
Sreejita Sen
Babar Azam Pakistan cricket team

‘It Was a Mistake To Make a Performer the Captain’: Discarded Pakistan Opener Accuses Babar Azam of Favouritism

Under Babar Azam, Pakistan were knocked out in the early stages of the 2023 ODI World Cup and 2024 T20 World Cup
5:19 pm
Vishnu PN
AFG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Australia have a powerful batting lineup and might get the better of Afghanistan.

Top Captaincy Picks For AFG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today: Champions Trophy 2025 Match 10 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

11:55 am
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy