‘Going Into the Champions Trophy, We Never Talked About…’: Shubman Gill Recalls India’s Victorious CT 2025 Campaign

Shubman Gill spoke on India's victorious 2025 Champions Trophy campaign.

Star India batter Shubman Gill has revealed that he and his teammates never spoke about playing the final going into the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Just a couple of years after the 2023 ODI World Cup heartbreak, Rohit Sharma-led India lifted he 2025 Champions Trophy title by beating New Zealand in the final.

‘Not many things change for me’: Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill scored 188 runs from five matches in the Champions Trophy, including a century. Gill scored an unbeaten 101 against Bangladesh in he first group stage match. Two years back, at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, Australia had beaten India by six wickets in the ODI World Cup final, with Travis Head scoring a century.

“Obviously, we didn’t win the World Cup which is the ultimate goal for everyone. But as a team, we all knew we didn’t have to prove anything to anyone,” he added.

The 25-year-old revealed that conversations within the team during the Champions Trophy were on how good they were as a unit.

“Going into the Champions Trophy, we never talked about the final. We only talked about how good we were as a team and how we need keep doing the same thing in the tournament.” “There are certain moments that haunt you when you play there (in the final). You might think ‘let’s take away all of that and play freely’ but some things do come back,” the right-handed batter opined.

Shubman Gill on winning a trophy with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Shubman Gill was overwhelmed by the fact that he has won an ICC trophy with stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma being in the same team.

“I don’t think there’s any other thing other than sports where you can be called ‘World Champions’. To be able to win a trophy as a part of the same team as Virat bhai and Rohit bhai, whom you have grown up watching in something you can’t describe,” he explained.

