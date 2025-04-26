News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
After Ayush Mhatre and Shaikh Rasheed, CSK Eye Another Teenager, Call Him Up To IPL 2025 Camp
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 26, 2025

After Ayush Mhatre and Shaikh Rasheed, CSK Eye Another Teenager, Call Him Up To IPL 2025 Camp

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He is a 19-year-old power-hitting prodigy from Rajasthan.

After Ayush Mhatre and Shaikh Rasheed, CSK Eye Another Teenager, Call Him Up To IPL 2025 Camp

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are in a dire state in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season. The five-time IPL winners currently rank last in the points table with just two wins in nine games.

Furthermore, they have lost their skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad for the season due to injury and even stand-in skipper MS Dhoni’s magic has also not been able to overturn CSK’s fortunes. With this season nearly done for them, there’s a notion that the franchise is focused on building for the future and ensuring a revamped performance in the next season.

A franchise known to trust on experienced and veteran stars mostly over giving teenagers a break, they have also now resorted to the later giving chances to the likes of Shaik Rasheed and Ayush Mhatre in a bid to change results. Notably, Rasheed was picked up at the auctions for INR 30 lakhs while Mhatre came in as a replacement midseason for Gaikwad.

It is now understood that the CSK management is eyeing another youngster for next year to sort their Indian batting core – 19-year-old power-hitting prodigy from Rajasthan, Kartik Sharma. The wicketkeeper-batter, who had taken RCB bowlers to cleaners during trials earlier to this season, has now been called up by CSK for a camp.

ALSO READ:

Who is Karthik Sharma – CSK’s new target?

The youngster stole the headlines with a total of 26 sixes, the most by any player in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25, which is good enough evidence that the young sensation can shine in the big leagues.

His ability to score fast runs was apparent in his debut Ranji Trophy where he scored 113 off 115 balls, studded with 11 boundaries and six sixes

The impressive debut in the Ranji Trophy also earned Sharma a place in the senior team for the  2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy where he once again finished top scorer for Rajasthan. He raked 201 runs from 6 innings in SMAT at an average of 33 and a superb strike rate of 167.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Ayush Mhatre
CSK
IPL 2025
Kartik Sharma

Related posts

Former India batter Virender Sehwag criticises CSK batting strategy in the IPL 2025

‘Can’t Play Like That’: Former India Batter Criticises CSK Strategy After Their Fourth Consecutive Home Defeat in IPL 2025

They lost by five wickets against SRH last night.
5:18 pm
Sreejita Sen
CSK Trial Vansh Bedi and Brevis in Intra-Squad Practice Game During IPL 2025

‘Got Benched For Saying…’ – Former CSK Batter Makes Shocking Claim On Air During IPL 2025 Commentary

CSK are currently bottom of the table with just four points
5:04 pm
Samarnath Soory
KKR vs PBKS playing 11 Today for match no. 44 of the IPL 2025.

KKR vs PBKS Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Today IPL 2025 Match

Both teams lost their most recent encounter.
3:49 pm
Sandip Pawar
Suresh Raina believes that MS Dhoni was not much involved during the IPL 2025 auction.

Suresh Raina Makes Stunning Revelation about MS Dhoni’s Involvement in CSK’s Auction Strategy

Last night, CSK lost their seventh match of this season.
3:14 pm
Sreejita Sen
SRH head coach Daniel Vettori applauds Sai Kishore for his impressive outing in the IPL 2025

‘Attributes of a Very Good Limited Overs Bowler’: SRH Head Coach Daniel Vettori Impressed With Gujarat Titans Spinner in IPL 2025

He has bagged 12 wickets in eight matches this season so far.
2:13 pm
Sreejita Sen
Ishan Kishan Credits SRH Skipper Pat Cummins After 45-Ball Hundred in IPL 2025 Clash vs RR

How Ishan Kishan Overcame IPL 2025 Struggles To Win The Match For SRH Against CSK

Ishan Kishan had scored just 33 runs from his last seven innings
1:25 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.