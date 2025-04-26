After Ayush Mhatre and Shaikh Rasheed, CSK Eye Another Teenager, Call Him Up To IPL 2025 Camp

He is a 19-year-old power-hitting prodigy from Rajasthan.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are in a dire state in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season. The five-time IPL winners currently rank last in the points table with just two wins in nine games.

Furthermore, they have lost their skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad for the season due to injury and even stand-in skipper MS Dhoni’s magic has also not been able to overturn CSK’s fortunes. With this season nearly done for them, there’s a notion that the franchise is focused on building for the future and ensuring a revamped performance in the next season.

A franchise known to trust on experienced and veteran stars mostly over giving teenagers a break, they have also now resorted to the later giving chances to the likes of Shaik Rasheed and Ayush Mhatre in a bid to change results. Notably, Rasheed was picked up at the auctions for INR 30 lakhs while Mhatre came in as a replacement midseason for Gaikwad.

It is now understood that the CSK management is eyeing another youngster for next year to sort their Indian batting core – 19-year-old power-hitting prodigy from Rajasthan, Kartik Sharma. The wicketkeeper-batter, who had taken RCB bowlers to cleaners during trials earlier to this season, has now been called up by CSK for a camp.

Who is Karthik Sharma – CSK’s new target?

The youngster stole the headlines with a total of 26 sixes, the most by any player in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25, which is good enough evidence that the young sensation can shine in the big leagues.

His ability to score fast runs was apparent in his debut Ranji Trophy where he scored 113 off 115 balls, studded with 11 boundaries and six sixes

The impressive debut in the Ranji Trophy also earned Sharma a place in the senior team for the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy where he once again finished top scorer for Rajasthan. He raked 201 runs from 6 innings in SMAT at an average of 33 and a superb strike rate of 167.

