SRH head coach Daniel Vettori applauds Sai Kishore for his impressive outing in the IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 26, 2025

‘Attributes of a Very Good Limited Overs Bowler’: SRH Head Coach Daniel Vettori Impressed With Gujarat Titans Spinner in IPL 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

He has bagged 12 wickets in eight matches this season so far.

SRH head coach Daniel Vettori applauds Sai Kishore for his impressive outing in the IPL 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) head coach Daniel Vettori has applauded the Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner Sai Kishore for his impressive run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 so far. He also revealed that the SRH management wanted to add the 28-year-old to their squad ahead of this season.

“Sai Kishore has been the pick. He’s been fantastic. He was a guy that we looked at very closely in the auction and wanted him in the team,” Vettori stated after SRH’s match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last night.

Daniel Vettori on Sai Kishore

The former New Zealand all-rounder highlighted Kishore’s skills and suggested other spinners learn those techniques from him. He also stressed that he could perform well for India in white-ball cricket in the future.

“He’s very brave. He has the ability to turn the ball, change his pace over and around the wicket. I think it sets up a template for other spinners to see how you can actually compete and succeed. He’s done it on good batting wickets as well. He has all the attributes of a very good limited overs bowler,” observed Vettori.

Notably, Kishore has bagged 12 wickets in eight matches for GT in this edition at an impressive economy of 8.22.

ALSO READ:

SRH in IPL 2025

During the game in Hyderabad, GT won the match by seven wickets. The reverse fixture in Ahmedabad will be played on May 2.

After losing two back-to-back matches against the Mumbai Indians, the Orange Army made a comeback against CSK.

Pat Cummins and Co. registered a five-wicket victory last night to hand CSK their fourth successive home-match loss in their fortress, Chepauk, this season. With this win, SRH have climbed up a spot in the IPL 2025 points table. They are now placed eighth with six points from three wins out of nine games.

SRH need to win at least four out of their remaining five matches to stay alive in the qualification run for the playoffs.

