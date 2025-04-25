[WATCH] Ravindra Jadeja Left Outfoxed As Kamindu Mendis Uproots Middle Stump During CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Match

The incident happened on the third ball of the 10th over

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja fell prey to the ambidextrous Kamindu Mendis during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) tonight in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The incident happened on the third ball of the 10th over. Kamindu bowled a quicker, length delivery. Jadeja played it on his backfoot and tried to work it leg side but ended up playing all around it as the ball went in between and uprooted his middle stump.

Ravindra Jadeja dismissal put CSK in crisis again

Speaking about the CSK vs SRH match, the hosts had a difficult start after losing three wicket in the powerplay. The MS Dhoni-led side needed a solid partnership in the middle to make amends and set the foundation for a competitive total.

Ravindra Jadeja and Dewald Brevis took over the onus and were looking in good flow before Kamindu Mendis dented CSK with the amazing delivery. Jadeja eventually departed for 21 off 17. Three overs later, CSK’s woes worsened as they lost Dewald Brevis on 42, as the Proteas narrowly missed out on his half century in his first game of the IPL 2025.

At the time of writing this report, the CSK scoreboard reads 131 for 6 in 16.2 overs with MS Dhoni and Deepak Hooda currently batting in the middle.

CSK will now need Dhoni and the lower order to step up and close out the innings on a high to have the momentum on their side when they come out to defend.

