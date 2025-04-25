Umpires Force Ravindra Jadeja To Change Bats After Failing Gauge Test During CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Match

The incident happened after the dismissal of Sam Curran in the penultimate over of the powerplay.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was another victim of the gauge test during their match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The incident happened after the dismissal of Sam Curran in the penultimate over of the powerplay. As Jadeja was about to enter the crease, he was stopped by the umpires and after his bat failed to clear the dimensions of the gauge test, Jadeja was compelled to change his blade.

CSK in trouble after early blows in the powerplay

Speaking about the CSK vs SRH match, the hosts have once again had a difficult start after losing three wickets in the powerplay. Apart from Ayush Mhatre’s 30, CSK lost youngster Shaik Rasheed (0) and Sam Curran (9) cheaply.

At the time of writing this report, the CSK scoreboard reads 68 for 3 in 8.2 overs with Ravindra Jadeja and Dewald Brevis currently batting in the middle.

The Chennai outfit needs to build a solid partnership in the middle in a bid to make amends for the early setback.

They have already made three changes to the squad for the game, bringing in Dewald Brevis, Sam Curran and Deepak Hooda. CSK needs things to click for them as we head into the business end of the tournament.

MS Dhoni, who took over the captaincy reins after Ruturaj Gaikwad’s injury ruled him out for the season, will need to rub off his magic on the other players of the squad as well as CSK look to turn around their campaign. They are right now at the bottom of the table with just two wins from eight games.

