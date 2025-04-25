News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
[WATCH] Umpires Force Ravindra Jadeja To Change Bats After Failing Gauge Test During CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Match
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 25, 2025

Umpires Force Ravindra Jadeja To Change Bats After Failing Gauge Test During CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Match

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The incident happened after the dismissal of Sam Curran in the penultimate over of the powerplay.

[WATCH] Umpires Force Ravindra Jadeja To Change Bats After Failing Gauge Test During CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was another victim of the gauge test during their match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The incident happened after the dismissal of Sam Curran in the penultimate over of the powerplay. As Jadeja was about to enter the crease, he was stopped by the umpires and after his bat failed to clear the dimensions of the gauge test, Jadeja was compelled to change his blade.

ALSO READ:

CSK in trouble after early blows in the powerplay

Speaking about the CSK vs SRH match, the hosts have once again had a difficult start after losing three wickets in the powerplay. Apart from Ayush Mhatre’s 30, CSK lost youngster Shaik Rasheed (0) and Sam Curran (9) cheaply.

At the time of writing this report, the CSK scoreboard reads 68 for 3 in 8.2 overs with Ravindra Jadeja and Dewald Brevis currently batting in the middle.

The Chennai outfit needs to build a solid partnership in the middle in a bid to make amends for the early setback.

They have already made three changes to the squad for the game, bringing in Dewald Brevis, Sam Curran and Deepak Hooda. CSK needs things to click for them as we head into the business end of the tournament.

MS Dhoni, who took over the captaincy reins after Ruturaj Gaikwad’s injury ruled him out for the season, will need to rub off his magic on the other players of the squad as well as CSK look to turn around their campaign. They are right now at the bottom of the table with just two wins from eight games.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

CSK
CSK vs SRH
IPL 2025
Ravindra Jadeja

Related posts

Tanush Kotian Punjab Kings PBKS IPL 2025

Promising Mumbai Youngster Joins Punjab Kings As Their Net Bowler for IPL 2025

He has been impressive for Mumbai in the domestic circuit recently.
10:16 pm
Vishnu PN
'Should Bat Higher': Former Punjab Kings Coach Slams KKR for Under-Utilising Overseas Star in IPL 2025

‘Should Bat Higher’: Former Punjab Kings Coach Slams KKR for Under-Utilising Overseas Star in IPL 2025

Punjab Kings handed KKR a crushing defeat in their previous encounter in IPL 2025.
10:13 pm
Sreejita Sen
Josh Hazlewood Credits THIS RCB Player for His Four-Wicket Haul Against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

Josh Hazlewood Credits THIS RCB Player for His Four-Wicket Haul Against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

RCB defeated Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs.
9:44 pm
Sreejita Sen
Kamindu Mendis catch Sunrisers Hyderabad CSK vs SRH IPL 2025

Dewald Brevis Smokes No-Look Sixes Off Kamindu Mendis, SRH All-Rounder Takes Revenge Catch of IPL 2025 To Send CSK Star Back [WATCH]

SRH's Kamindu Mendis got the perfect revenge against CSK's Dewald Brevis.
9:40 pm
Vishnu PN
[WATCH] Ravindra Jadeja Left Outfoxed As Kamindu Mendis Uproots Middle Stump During CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Match

[WATCH] Ravindra Jadeja Left Outfoxed As Kamindu Mendis Uproots Middle Stump During CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Match

The incident happened on the third ball of the 10th over
9:19 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
dewald brevis csk ipl 2025 mi kit

Who Has Dewald Brevis Replaced in CSK Playing XI for IPL 2025 Match Against SRH?

Dewald Brevis was called in as a mid-season replacement by CSK
7:27 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.