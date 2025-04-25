News
Umran Malik Rejoins KKR After Being Ruled Out of IPL 2025
Image Credits - KKR X (formerly Twitter)
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 25, 2025

Umran Malik Rejoins KKR After Being Ruled Out of IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The news was confirmed by KKR on their social media handles.

Umran Malik Rejoins KKR After Being Ruled Out of IPL 2025
Image Credits - KKR X (formerly Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Umran Malik, who was ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) due to injury, has rejoined the franchise midway through the season. The news was confirmed by KKR via social posts on their handles.

It is understood that Umran won’t be featuring for KKR but rather will work with the team and support staff as part of his rehab.

The post from KKR read, “Umran Malik has joined the squad in Kolkata to continue his rehab and “return to cricket” programme with KKR for the remainder of the season.He’s not joining as an official playing member of the squad, but will work with the team and support staff to get back to his best! Welcome to the family, Umran.”

ALSO READ:

(More to follow)

IPL 2025
KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders
Umran Malik

