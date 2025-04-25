Umran Malik Rejoins KKR After Being Ruled Out of IPL 2025

The news was confirmed by KKR on their social media handles.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Umran Malik, who was ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) due to injury, has rejoined the franchise midway through the season. The news was confirmed by KKR via social posts on their handles.

It is understood that Umran won’t be featuring for KKR but rather will work with the team and support staff as part of his rehab.

The post from KKR read, “Umran Malik has joined the squad in Kolkata to continue his rehab and “return to cricket” programme with KKR for the remainder of the season.He’s not joining as an official playing member of the squad, but will work with the team and support staff to get back to his best! Welcome to the family, Umran.”

