‘If I Were Younger…’: KKR Star Opens Up on Not Getting Enough Chances in IPL 2025

He has played just four matches in IPL 2025.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Moeen Ali is not getting frustrated on not getting enough chances in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Moeen Ali, 37, had retired from international cricket but continues to play T20 leagues across the world. Moeen Ali has played just four matches so far and has taken three wickets.

Moeen Ali speaks on limited chances in IPL 2025

“Where I am in my career, it is not difficult to sit out. If I were younger, it would have been different. I have played 4 games so it is good,” the veteran spinner said at the pre-match press conference ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders’ home match against Punjab Kings.

KKR look to return to winning ways

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens on Saturday. Last season, Moeen Ali had played for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024. In eight matches, the Birmingham-born cricketer scored 128 runs and taken just two matches last season. The five-time champions released him ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

At the IPL 2025 mega auction, Kolkata Knight Riders secured the Warwickshire cricketer for INR 2 crore. Overall, Moeen Ali has played 71 matches and scored 1167 runs and taken 38 wickets.

Kolkata Knight Riders are languishing in seventh place in the IPL 2025 standings with just six points from eight matches. Their latest result was a 39-run loss to Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on April 21.

