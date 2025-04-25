Former KKR Star Signs For MLC, To Play Alongside Former RCB Players

The batter was also part of the Delhi Capitals set up in IPL 2022

Former Kolkata Knight Riders’ star keeper-batter Tim Seifert is set to make his debut in the United States’ Major League Cricket (MLC) in the 2025 season with San Francisco Unicorns.

Seifert will be joined by his New Zealand team mate and former Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Daryll Mitchell, who joined Texas Super Kings, for the upcoming season beginning on June 13.

The duo will reunite with New Zealand opener Finn Allen and former Kiwi all-rounder Corey Anderson in the MLC. Anderson had played 13 Tests, 49 ODIs and 31 T20Is for New Zealand before moving to the US whom he represented 11 times in T20Is, including the 2024 T20 World Cup co-hosted by the United States.

Anderson once held the record for the fastest ODI century when he reached three figures within just 36 balls against West Indies in Queenstown. The southpaw also led the San Francisco Unicorns to the final of the MLC 2024.

Seifert and Allen are not part of New Zealand Cricket’s central contracts list.

“I can’t wait to get started this summer and add some more firepower with a team that is already stacked with talent and in a great position to take things one step further than last year,” Seifert said.

Seifert was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 and had also played a couple of games for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022.

The 30-year-old is currently plying his trade in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) having played five games for Karachi Kings in PSL 2025. He has scored 107 runs at a strike rate of 117.

Daryl Mitchell Joins Texas Super Kings

CSK legend and former Australia captain Shane Watson, who is the head coach of the San Francisco side, praised the addition of Seifert and Mitchell to the team.

“I can’t wait to get started this summer and add some more firepower with a team that is already stacked with talent and in a great position to take things one step further than last year. His skills with the gloves will also be a major asset this year, especially with the new wickets in Oakland and Fort Lauderdale offering something of an unknown for spin bowling,” Watson said of Seifert.

Meanwhile, Mitchell has gone unsold in the IPL 2025 auction after playing a full season for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024. The all-rounder is also playing in the PSL 2025 for Lahore Qalanders and has scored 146 runs at a strike rate of 153. He missed the second edition of the MLC last year and will join Texas Super Kings.

