Have CSK failed to utilise Jamie Overton in IPL 2025?

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Jamie Overton is experiencing a new role in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The 31-year-old made his IPL debut against the Rajasthan Royals on March 30.

“The last three years, I’ve not bowled in the powerplay at all. It’s been a bit different. I’m trying to find a way to do it,” he said to ESPN Cricinfo.

Overton’s new role in CSK

Previously, he has played in three T20 tournaments across the world. The pacer represented the Gulf Giants in the International League T20 (ILT20), Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League (BBL) and Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Usually, he bowled in the middle and death overs in those leagues.

However, CSK has used him in the powerplay alongside Khaleel Ahmed. They have bowled three of their spinners, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Noor Ahmad, in the middle and brought in Matheesha Pathirana in the death along with Khaleel.

The England pacer is yet to take a wicket in the IPL. He has conceded 83 runs at an expensive economy of 13.83 in his three matches so far.

CSK in IPL 2025

The five-time IPL champions have had a struggling season so far. They have won only two out of their eight matches in the IPL 2025 so far. The Men in Yellow have also registered some unwanted records this season.

For the first time in IPL history, they have lost three consecutive matches in their home ground Chepauk. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders are the three teams who breached CSK’s fortress this season. Moreover, they lost six consecutive matches for the first time ever in the IPL.

MS Dhoni and Co. will have to win at least five out of their remaining seven games to be active in the qualification race for the IPL 2025 playoffs. They are currently positioned at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table. CSK will next take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are placed ninth, in Chepauk tomorrow.

