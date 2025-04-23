News
CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan urges the fans to believe in MS Dhoni for a comeback in the IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 23, 2025

‘Only a Matter of Time Before We Come Back’: CSK CEO Urges Fans to Trust MS Dhoni Amidst IPL 2025 Debacle

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

They have won only two out of their eight matches in the IPL 2025.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan urges the fans to believe in MS Dhoni for a comeback in the IPL 2025

Kasi Viswanathan, the CEO of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has urged the fans to believe in the legendary captain MS Dhoni amidst their ongoing hardships in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He acknowledged the team’s disappointing outing this season during an event in Chennai on Tuesday, April 22.

“All of you will be a little bit disappointed with the performance of CSK this year. Of course, it’s bound to happen. We’ve had tough seasons before. We know we are not playing good cricket at the moment, but we remain hopeful of turning things around in the coming matches,” he said.

Kasi Viswanathan shows faith in skipper

The CEO recalled the IPL 2010 season, when they won their maiden trophy in this cash-rich league. CSK had lost five matches on the trot in that edition but went on to win the title.

He motivated the disheartened fans with this example and urged them to keep their faith in skipper Dhoni. He also acknowledged the commitment of the CSK players while hoping for their comeback in the second half of the IPL 2025.

“Of course, we remember the year 2010. We lost five games in a row and went on to win the cup. That was the first year we won the title. I am sure the boys are committed. The team is committed. And with someone like Thala (MS Dhoni) at the helm, it’s only a matter of time before we come back,” Viswanathan added.

Notably, the five-time IPL-winning skipper Dhoni once again donned the captain’s hat for the remaining matches of this edition. This came after an elbow fracture of their usual skipper, Ruturaj Gaikwad, ruled him out of the tournament.

ALSO READ:

CSK in IPL 2025

The five-time IPL champions have found themselves in great trouble since the beginning of this edition. The Men in Yellow have managed to win only two out of their eight matches so far. The Super Kings have also made some unwanted records this season.

They have lost three consecutive matches in their fortress, Chepauk, for the first time in IPL history. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, and Kolkata Knight Riders are the three teams to beat at their home ground this season. Moreover, they lost six games on the trot for the first time ever in the IPL.

MS Dhoni and Co. will have to win at least five out of their remaining seven games to keep their IPL 2025 playoff qualification hopes alive. Currently, CSK are positioned at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table. They will next square off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chepauk on April 25.

Chennai Super Kings
CSK
IPL 2025
Kasi Viswanathan
MS Dhoni

