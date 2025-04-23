CSK Rejected Rishabh Pant Captaincy Demand After IPL 2025 Retention Last Day Drama: Reports

The user wrote, citing The Hindu journalist as a source, that MS Dhoni was in touch with him, but Pant wanted the captaincy of CSK.

As Rishabh Pant continues to struggle in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, an interesting development has emerged around him. A user on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) revealed that CSK showed their interest in acquiring Rishabh Pant in the IPL 2025 auction.

The user wrote, citing The Hindu journalist as a source, that MS Dhoni was in touch with him, but Pant wanted the captaincy of CSK. After he confirmed his demand, the CSK team management initially asked him to play as a player and fit him into the squad before taking over the reins from Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK’s full-time captain.

CSK even retained only two players on the penultimate day of the retention deadline to keep purse to buy Pant, but he didn’t settle for anything less than the captaincy. Hence, CSK had to decline his demand and retained three more players on retention day, looking past Pant.

While it’s unconfirmed how much truth this story has, this is a big development, especially considering that CSK were interested in getting Pant. If this is true, Pant should have joined the team solely as a player, as it must have improved his T20 game.

Rishabh Pant continues to struggle to get going in IPL 2025

Rishabh Pant came into the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) with high expectations, but his performances haven’t matched those expectations. He has struggled heavily with the willow, and his confidence is so down that he has demoted himself in the batting order.

For instance, Abdul Samad and David Miller came ahead of him against the Delhi Capitals (DC) last night, which was a surprising call. Similarly, Pant didn’t come to bat against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) a few matches ago, which shows that the team management doesn’t have confidence in him.

Even as a captain, he has made numerous faulty calls regarding field settings and bowling changes that have cost LSG. He is down in confidence, which can happen after many failures one after another.

However, he still has a chance to redeem himself and perform in the remaining games to strengthen LSG. Despite his non-performances, LSG have stayed alive in the tournament, and once Pant returns to form, the team will become more formidable.

