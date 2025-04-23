News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
A user on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) revealed that CSK showed their interest in acquiring Rishabh Pant.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 23, 2025

CSK Rejected Rishabh Pant Captaincy Demand After IPL 2025 Retention Last Day Drama: Reports

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

The user wrote, citing The Hindu journalist as a source, that MS Dhoni was in touch with him, but Pant wanted the captaincy of CSK.

A user on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) revealed that CSK showed their interest in acquiring Rishabh Pant.

As Rishabh Pant continues to struggle in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, an interesting development has emerged around him. A user on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) revealed that CSK showed their interest in acquiring Rishabh Pant in the IPL 2025 auction.

The user wrote, citing The Hindu journalist as a source, that MS Dhoni was in touch with him, but Pant wanted the captaincy of CSK. After he confirmed his demand, the CSK team management initially asked him to play as a player and fit him into the squad before taking over the reins from Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK’s full-time captain.

CSK even retained only two players on the penultimate day of the retention deadline to keep purse to buy Pant, but he didn’t settle for anything less than the captaincy. Hence, CSK had to decline his demand and retained three more players on retention day, looking past Pant.

ALSO READ:

While it’s unconfirmed how much truth this story has, this is a big development, especially considering that CSK were interested in getting Pant. If this is true, Pant should have joined the team solely as a player, as it must have improved his T20 game.

Rishabh Pant continues to struggle to get going in IPL 2025

Rishabh Pant came into the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) with high expectations, but his performances haven’t matched those expectations. He has struggled heavily with the willow, and his confidence is so down that he has demoted himself in the batting order.

For instance, Abdul Samad and David Miller came ahead of him against the Delhi Capitals (DC) last night, which was a surprising call. Similarly, Pant didn’t come to bat against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) a few matches ago, which shows that the team management doesn’t have confidence in him.

Even as a captain, he has made numerous faulty calls regarding field settings and bowling changes that have cost LSG. He is down in confidence, which can happen after many failures one after another.

However, he still has a chance to redeem himself and perform in the remaining games to strengthen LSG. Despite his non-performances, LSG have stayed alive in the tournament, and once Pant returns to form, the team will become more formidable.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
CSK
IPL 2025
LSG
Lucknow Super Giants
MS Dhoni
RIshabh Pant

Related posts

LSG bought Rishabh Pant for a whopping INR 27 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, making him the most expensive player in IPL history.

‘Man Struggling With EMIs’ – Rishabh Pant Continues To Struggle in IPL 2025, Concerns Raised

LSG bought Pant for a whopping INR 27 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, making him the most expensive player in IPL history.
10:11 am
Darpan Jain

[WATCH] KL Rahul Awkwardly Shakes Hands and Hurries Past Sanjiv Goenka After LSG vs DC IPL 2025 Clash

The duo had a very public fallout last season.
2:18 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Rishabh Pant Lucknow Super Giants LSG vs DC IPL 2025

Rishabh Pant Explains Reason for Batting at No.7 and Impacting Ayush Badoni During LSG vs DC IPL 2025 Clash

Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants lost to Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.
11:49 pm
Vishnu PN
KL Rahul Scripts MAJOR Milestone During LSG vs DC IPL 2025 Clash, Becomes Fastest Player To Achieve the Feat

KL Rahul Scripts MAJOR Milestone During LSG vs DC IPL 2025 Clash, Becomes Fastest Player To Achieve the Feat

Rahul continued his sublime form with his second fifty this season.
2:17 am
Chandra Moulee Das
rishabh pant digvesh rathi kl rahul lsg vs dc ipl 2025

[WATCH] Angry Rishabh Pant Threatens to Slap Digvesh Rathi After Failed Review To Dismiss Delhi Capitals’ KL Rahul in IPL 2025 Match

Lucknow Super Giants are taking on Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2025 match.
11:06 pm
Vishnu PN
‘Look Really Coward’: LSG Fans Left Fuming After Rishabh Pant Comes Out Late To Bat, Scores Two-Ball Duck Against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

‘Look Really Coward’: LSG Fans Left Fuming After Rishabh Pant Comes Out Late To Bat, Scores Two-Ball Duck Against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

Rishabh Pant's woes continued in IPL 2025.
9:44 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.