Rishabh Pant Lucknow Super Giants LSG vs DC IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 22, 2025

Rishabh Pant Explains Reason for Batting at No.7 and Impacting Ayush Badoni During LSG vs DC IPL 2025 Clash

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants lost to Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

Rishabh Pant Lucknow Super Giants LSG vs DC IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant explained the reason why Ayush Badoni was preferred as an impact player over Mayank Yadav for the IPL 2025 game against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Ayush Badoni came in at a time when Lucknow Super Giants, batting first, were 110/4 in the 14th over. The 26-year-old scored 36 runs from 21 balls to help Lucknow Super Giants post 159/6. Apart from Badoni, Aiden Markram (52) and Mitchell Marsh (45) also played productive knocks.

Rishabh Pant explains impact player decision

However, Lucknow Super Giants failed to defend the total as Delhi Capitals clinched an eight-wicket win. “That is one idea why we are impacting Ayush, to get Mayank some game time, just trying to find ways to get him early in the season because it’s already halfway around. He came from NCA now, just trying to fit him in,” Rishabh Pant said after the game.

Pacer Mayank Yadav had been recovering from a lumbar stress injury and had been undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. He joined the Lucknow Super Giants camp last week.

Rishabh Pant himself batted down the order at number seven and was dismissed for a two-ball duck. The former Delhi Capitals player explained that the idea of sending others up the order was to capitalise on the match situation.

ALSO READ:

“Idea was to like capitalize. We sent Samad to capitalize on a wicket like that. After that Miller came in and we just really got stuck in the wicket. Eventually, these are the things we got to figure out and try to find our best combination going forward,” explained the 27-year-old.

What Ayush Badoni had said on impact player substitute

Ayush Badoni had also spoken on Lucknow Super Giants’ impact player ploy against Delhi Capitals. “That’s the strategy for Mayank but last game it executed well, so let’s hope this game also we win and the strategy works,” he had told official broadcasters during the mid-innings break.

However, Lucknow Super Giants’ bowlers failed to execute plans to perfection. Aiden Markram did get rid of Karun Nair in the powerplay, but KL Rahul (57*), Abishek Porel (51) and skipper Axar Pael (34) had other plans as Delhi Capitals sealed the chase in 17.5 overs.

