‘Look Really Coward’: LSG Fans Left Fuming After Rishabh Pant Comes Out Late To Bat, Scores Two-Ball Duck Against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

Rishabh Pant's woes continued in IPL 2025.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant’s woes continued in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), this time against the Delhi Capitals (DC) tonight.

Firstly, his decision to come out to bat late at No.7 came as shocking and then he failed to make any impact, registering a two-ball duck. Prior to the match during the toss, his right hand was spotted with a tape which raised speculations about any injury but Pant cleared the air saying he was fine.

Thus, his decision to postpone coming out to the middle, especially when openers Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram had built a strong foundation with an 87-run opening stand came as a surprise. No.3 Nicholas Pooran also got dismissed cheaply for 9, and LSG needed Pant to step up to the occasion.

Pant, who became the most expensive player in IPL history, has so far managed just 106 runs in nine games at a below-par average of 13.25.

Following his disappointing outing tonight, LSG fans took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and vented their opinions.

Check some of the best reactions below.

Rishabh Pant look really coward.



He scared to bat early #LSGvsDC — Sourav Chaudhury (@SouravChaudhur5) April 22, 2025

Rishabh Pant must have thought, 'If I come to bat too early, I'll get out.' Then he must have thought, 'I'll play towards the end, I'll get 3 or 4 balls, and I'll hit 1 or 2 sixes to take the credit.



Everything is ruined



Let's Laugh on Sanjiv Goenka pic.twitter.com/4VfUYJU5fe — ᴄᴛʟᴛʜᴇx (@Ctlthex) April 22, 2025

How can LSG after a soo good start can end up with 160 on scoreboard . Without nicholas pooran scoring LSG batting does not look good . Rishabh pant should have come to bat early cant see him bttling at no 7 #IPL2025 — SK AgarwaL (@SK9AgarwaL) April 22, 2025

A cheerful and fearless player like Rishabh Pant is now getting out repeatedly because of the fear of Goenka ji. He’s not even able to play his natural game anymore. The reason behind this seems to be just fear. What do you think?#LSGvsDC pic.twitter.com/LMTzEPLoTQ — Krushna Gadhave (@GadhaveG97368) April 22, 2025

Even Sanjiv Goenka enjoying Rishabh Pant downfall 🤡🤡#LSGvsDC pic.twitter.com/C4TN7mTysR — TAMATAR (@mrtamatar) April 22, 2025

#LSGvsDC

Rishabh Pant in 2025 IPL



0, 15, 2, 2, 21, 63, 3, 0



Avg : 13.25

SR: 96.36

😅 pic.twitter.com/7cpJ3ZoSYt — Rahul (@BizNitiRahul) April 22, 2025

