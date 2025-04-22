News
‘Look Really Coward’: LSG Fans Left Fuming After Rishabh Pant Comes Out Late To Bat, Scores Two-Ball Duck Against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 22, 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Rishabh Pant's woes continued in IPL 2025.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant’s woes continued in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), this time against the Delhi Capitals (DC) tonight.

Firstly, his decision to come out to bat late at No.7 came as shocking and then he failed to make any impact, registering a two-ball duck. Prior to the match during the toss, his right hand was spotted with a tape which raised speculations about any injury but Pant cleared the air saying he was fine.

Thus, his decision to postpone coming out to the middle, especially when openers Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram had built a strong foundation with an 87-run opening stand came as a surprise. No.3 Nicholas Pooran also got dismissed cheaply for 9, and LSG needed Pant to step up to the occasion.

Pant, who became the most expensive player in IPL history, has so far managed just 106 runs in nine games at a below-par average of 13.25.

Following his disappointing outing tonight, LSG fans took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and vented their opinions.

Check some of the best reactions below.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
LSG
LSG vs DC
RIshabh Pant

