News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
faf du plessis ipl 2025 delhi capitals dc vs lsg
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 22, 2025

Will Faf du Plessis Play for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025 Match Today vs LSG?

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

The South African hasn't played the last three games

faf du plessis ipl 2025 delhi capitals dc vs lsg

Delhi Capitals are having a fine Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. They are currently second in the table with and have a big chance to go top of the table when they face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. 

They had already beaten LSG in their first encounter of the season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium thanks to the batting heroics of Ashutosh Sharma and Vipraj Nigam. 

Faf du Plessis Back In Nets Ahead Of LSG vs DC

Ahead of the reverse fixture against Rishabh Pant’s side, DC were boosted by the return of veteran South African batter Faf du Plessis.

On Tuesday, the franchise’s social media channels posted Du Plessis batting at full tilt in the nets, taking fielding drills and doing sprints in Lucknow.

The Proteas great was sideline for three games after suffering an injury while fielding in their clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 10.

When asked about the 41-year-old’s fitness, DC captain Axar Patel had this to say.

“I had been told that he wouldn’t be able to play three matches – that’s the time he needs to recover – and two matches are done. Maybe he will play the Gujarat game. But the physio has to confirm how his rehab has been going,” he said before their previous game against Gujarat Titans.

In his place, DC had to continue with Jake Fraser-McGurk for the opening slot alongside Abishek Porel. The Australian youngster has been failing miserably after a stunning debut last season as he managed just 55 runs from six matches.

End Of JFM’s IPL 2025?

Du Plessis on the other hand, has been consistent with his batting scoring a quickfire 29 off 18 balls in the opening-match win against LSG followed by a 27-ball 50 in the win against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

ALSO READ:

His return will most likely sideline JFM and slot Karun Nair at No.3 followed by KL Rahul at No.4 then send in Axar Patel or Tristan Stubbs depending on the match situation.

LSG, after letting DC get away with 62 runs in the last five overs in their previous encounter, bounced back with five wins and are in contention for the top-four spots with 10 points after eight matches.

LSG vs DC Probable XIs 

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Avesh Khan

Impact Player: Ravi Bishnoi

Delhi Capitals: Abishek Porel, Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma

Impact Player: Mukesh Kumar

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Delhi Capitals
Faf du Plessis
IPL 2025
LSG vs DC
Lucknow Super Giants

Related posts

‘You Can Leave’: Aakash Chopra Wants LSG To Drop Veteran Star To Fit in Returning Mayank Yadav Ahead of LSG vs DC IPL 2025 Clash

‘You Can Leave’: Aakash Chopra Wants LSG To Drop Veteran Star To Fit in Returning Mayank Yadav Ahead of LSG vs DC IPL 2025 Clash

Mayank joined the franchise last week.
4:34 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Ayush Mhatre 17-Year-Old CSK Batter Who Fought Depression to Face Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indians Idol in IPL 2025

Meet Ayush Mhatre: The 17-Year-Old CSK Batter Who Fought Depression to Play Against His Mumbai Indians Idol in IPL 2025

He made a 15-ball 32 on his IPL 2025 debut.
4:23 pm
Disha Asrani
shubman gill ashish nehra kkr vs gt ipl 2025

The Shubman Gill – Ashish Nehra tactical masterclass that drowned KKR at Eden Gardens

2:48 pm
Rohit Sankar
Sai Kishore on Rashid Khan Gujarat Titans IPL 2025

‘We Believe in Him’: Gujarat Titans Player Takes a Dig at Commentator for Criticising Star Spinner’s Form in IPL 2025

He scalped two wickets against KKR last night.
2:18 pm
Sreejita Sen
3 Changes KKR Might Make After After Shocking Loss to PBKS in IPL 2025

Harsha Bhogle Clears Air On His Absence From Commentary In KKR vs GT IPL 2025 Clash

Gujarat Titans outclassed Kolkata Knight Riders and won by 39 runs
2:07 pm
Samarnath Soory
LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction: DC have most bases covered and have a better batting unit, so they should win.

LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 40 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

12:04 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.