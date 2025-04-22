Will Faf du Plessis Play for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025 Match Today vs LSG?

The South African hasn't played the last three games

Delhi Capitals are having a fine Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. They are currently second in the table with and have a big chance to go top of the table when they face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

They had already beaten LSG in their first encounter of the season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium thanks to the batting heroics of Ashutosh Sharma and Vipraj Nigam.

Faf du Plessis Back In Nets Ahead Of LSG vs DC

Ahead of the reverse fixture against Rishabh Pant’s side, DC were boosted by the return of veteran South African batter Faf du Plessis.

On Tuesday, the franchise’s social media channels posted Du Plessis batting at full tilt in the nets, taking fielding drills and doing sprints in Lucknow.

The Proteas great was sideline for three games after suffering an injury while fielding in their clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 10.

When asked about the 41-year-old’s fitness, DC captain Axar Patel had this to say.

“I had been told that he wouldn’t be able to play three matches – that’s the time he needs to recover – and two matches are done. Maybe he will play the Gujarat game. But the physio has to confirm how his rehab has been going,” he said before their previous game against Gujarat Titans.

In his place, DC had to continue with Jake Fraser-McGurk for the opening slot alongside Abishek Porel. The Australian youngster has been failing miserably after a stunning debut last season as he managed just 55 runs from six matches.

End Of JFM’s IPL 2025?

Du Plessis on the other hand, has been consistent with his batting scoring a quickfire 29 off 18 balls in the opening-match win against LSG followed by a 27-ball 50 in the win against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

His return will most likely sideline JFM and slot Karun Nair at No.3 followed by KL Rahul at No.4 then send in Axar Patel or Tristan Stubbs depending on the match situation.

LSG, after letting DC get away with 62 runs in the last five overs in their previous encounter, bounced back with five wins and are in contention for the top-four spots with 10 points after eight matches.

LSG vs DC Probable XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Avesh Khan

Impact Player: Ravi Bishnoi

Delhi Capitals: Abishek Porel, Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma

Impact Player: Mukesh Kumar

