Delhi Capitals Pacer Set For Comeback After Layoff in Early IPL 2025

He last played competitive cricket in July-August.

Delhi Capitals (DC) have already made a solid start to their Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) campaign and are currently placed second with five wins from seven matches.

And now, the Axar Patel-led side has more good news as they head into the business end of the tournament with a key pacer expected to make a comeback after an injury layoff.

T Natarajan was seen bowling in the practice pitch yesterday after their last game against the Gujarat Titans, with head coach Hemang Badani & assistant coach Matthew Mott closely monitoring him. Physio Patrick Farhart was also with them.

The INR 10.75 crores DC signing, who missed the first half of the IPL 2025, last played in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) in July-August and had been away from competitive cricket for many months due to a shoulder injury.

T Natarajan will look to replicate his IPL success with the Delhi Capitals now

After seven successful seasons with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the 34-year-old will now look to replicate his success in Delhi colours. However, the lofty the price-tag pressure is something that he will need to handle, apart from navigating the difficulties of returning from a hiatus.

In IPL 2024, Natarajan had an impressive season, concluding with 19 wickets across 14 matches with a best performance of 4/19.

On the other hand, while DC have been looking in good form, their Indian pacers – Mukesh Kumar and Mohit Sharma haven’t exactly been able to deliver the goods. This will be a good opportunity for Natarajan to showcase his prowess and consolidate his place in the playing XI.

The Capitals next lock horns against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) tomorrow (April 22) in an away fixture.

