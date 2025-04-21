News
One of their Kolkata Knight Riders' inconsistent batters in IPL 2025 is the wicketkeeper batter, Quinton de Kock.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 21, 2025

Quinton De Kock To Be Benched? KKR Ponder Between Two Wicketkeeping Options for IPL 2025 Match Today vs GT

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

The southpaw has 143 runs at an abysmal average of 23.83 and a strike rate of 137.50 in seven innings, including a fifty.

One of their Kolkata Knight Riders' inconsistent batters in IPL 2025 is the wicketkeeper batter, Quinton de Kock.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have done well in patches, but their batting unit hasn’t fired in tandem in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. One of their inconsistent batters is the wicketkeeper batter, Quinton de Kock.

The southpaw has 143 runs at an abysmal average of 23.83 and a strike rate of 137.50 in seven innings, including a fifty. He scored an unbeaten 97 in one of the matches but has flopped to make an impact in other games.

So, KKR might opt for a change in this department, especially after losing a few matches from winning positions. A few users on social media platforms who followed the practice session have reported that Rahmanullah Gurbaz might replace Quinton as a wicketkeeper batter for their game against the Gujarat Titans (GT) today.

Another KKR fan page cited Sangbad Pratidin as a source to confirm that Luvnith Sisodia had an extended wicket-keeping session on the match eve. So, he can also be considered to replace the Proteas batter at the top, for Luvnith has always been rated highly and possesses immense talent.

Should KKR drop Quinton de Kock against GT today?

Kolkata Knight Riders will be desperate to win and might make a few panic changes, but they should not drop Quinton de Kock for this game. While they have two other options, Quinton might still be their best bet.

Gurbaz has been mighty inconsistent across T20 leagues and has loopholes in his T20 game. The Afghan batter has 289 runs at an average of 22.23 and a strike rate of 133.79 in 13 IPL innings, with two fifties.

Meanwhile, Luvnith has yet to make his IPL debut and has played only 15 T20s in domestic cricket. He has 124 runs at an abysmal average of 13.77 and a strike rate of 127.83 in nine outings, with a best of 38.

So, while Quinton has been inconsistent, he has a better chance of succeeding, especially against a quality bowling lineup like GT. Quality-wise, he is better than the other two options and should keep his place.

