Former Mumbai Indians Player Identifies Why Rohit Sharma Wasn’t Out of Form in IPL 2025 Before CSK Game

Rohit has been used as an Impact Sub in six out of seven matches this season.

Rohit Sharma played a brilliant knock of 76 runs from 45 balls against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which helped Mumbai Indians (MI) win the match by nine wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Before this innings, he was not in good form and had scored only 82 runs in six matches. Getting back in form was important for both him and the team, especially since he is playing as an Impact Player this season.

Impact Player Rule Might Be Disrupting Rohit’s Flow

While speaking to the BBC, Rohit Sharma’s former Mumbai Indians teammate Tymal Mills said that playing as an Impact Player might not always be helpful for Rohit. Mills explained that since Rohit has been used as an Impact Sub in six out of seven matches, including four times while chasing, it could make it harder for him to get fully involved in the game. According to Mills, coming in only to bat without being part of the full match setup might make it take longer for a player to settle and get into rhythm.

“Rohit being the Impact Sub, which he has been in six of his seven games, including four times when batting second, can be a “hindrance” because it could “take you a bit longer to get into the game”, Mills said.

Mills Praises Rohit’s Experience and Work Ethic

Former MI pacer said that Rohit Sharma is one of the most experienced players in the world and has played at the highest level for a long time. He explained that Rohit always trusts his routine and follows his practice methods seriously. Mills also shared that Rohit often reaches training before everyone else and puts in extra effort, which shows his dedication to the game even after so many years.

“He’s one of the most experienced players in the world, he has been there and done it at the highest level for a very long time,” he said. “He will stick to his processes, he will hit a lot of balls. You’ll always see him going to training early and getting his extra work done before everyone else arrives, “Mills added.

ALSO READ:

Every Great Player Has Rough Patches, Says Mills

Tymal Mills said that when someone has played as long as Rohit Sharma, it’s normal to go through some bad phases. But players of his level always find a way to come back. He added that Rohit deserves to be given time and support because of how successful he has been in his career and how tough he has been for bowlers over the years.

“When you have played as long as Rohit has, you’re going to go through bad spells. Players of his class always re-emerge. He has earned the right to get a long leash because he’s had such a successful career and been a nightmare for bowlers,” Mills added.

Rohit’s unbeaten knock of 76 included four fours and six sixes, with a strike rate of 168.89. Before this innings, his highest score in the season was just 26. Now that he looks back in form, this performance might have come at the right time for Mumbai Indians.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.