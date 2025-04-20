News
mi points table ipl 2025 win vs csk can mi finish top two
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 20, 2025

MI Points Table Position in IPL 2025 After CSK Win: Can Mumbai Indians Qualify for Playoffs?

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
mi points table ipl 2025 win vs csk can mi finish top two

MI points table position has taken a turn for the better following their comprehensive win over Chennai Super Kings on April 20 at Wankhede. The nine-wicket victory, powered by half-centuries from Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, has put Mumbai Indians back in the playoff race. But the question remains: can MI qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs?

Mumbai Indians Playoffs Chances After CSK Win

With 4 wins from 8 matches, MI currently sit sixth in the IPL 2025 points table. Their Net Run Rate (NRR) has improved to +0.483, thanks to two dominant wins in a row — first against SRH and now CSK. This places them just two points behind the top five teams, who all have 10 points each.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Gujarat Titans7520010+0.984
Delhi Capitals7520010+0.589
Royal Challengers Bengaluru8530010+0.472
Punjab Kings8530010+0.177
Lucknow Super Giants8530010+0.088
Mumbai Indians844008+0.483
Kolkata Knight Riders734006+0.547
Rajasthan Royals826004-0.633
Sunrisers Hyderabad725004-1.217
Chennai Super Kings826004-1.392

MI Qualification Scenarios

To qualify for playoffs, teams generally need 16 points. For MI, that means winning 4 of their remaining 6 matches — a tough but achievable goal. Even 14 points could be enough to sneak into the top four if other results go their way and their MI net run rate stays strong.

So, will MI qualify for the playoffs? Their path is challenging but clear: win the must-win games, keep the NRR positive, and hope for favorable results in other matches.

Can MI Still Qualify? Remaining Fixtures

Mumbai Indians have six matches left in the league stage, including three at home. Here are their remaining fixtures that could affect MI points table position.

OpponentDateVenue
Sunrisers HyderabadApr 23Hyderabad
Lucknow Super GiantsApr 27Wankhede (home)
Rajasthan RoyalsMay 1Jaipur
Gujarat TitansMay 6Wankhede (home)
Punjab KingsMay 11Dharamsala
Delhi CapitalsMay 15Wankhede (home)

Key games include fixtures against DC, GT, and PBKS — all teams above them in the table. Wins in those matches would be four-point swings and could be decisive in the playoff race.

ALSO READ:

MI’s Form and Key Players

Mumbai’s turnaround has been sparked by strong performances from their senior players. Jasprit Bumrah has been exceptional with the ball, while Rohit Sharma is back in form and Suryakumar Yadav is leading the batting charge.

All-rounders like Hardik Pandya and utility picks like Mitchell Santner and Will Jacks are starting to contribute as well, giving MI more balance and depth.

If this core continues to fire, Mumbai Indians playoffs chances will remain strong.

Can Mumbai Indians Make the Top Two?

Yes, can MI still qualify is not just a hopeful question anymore — it’s a realistic scenario. With back-to-back wins, a healthy NRR, and a team hitting form at the right time, MI playoffs chances have improved significantly.

But with tight competition and no easy games ahead, MI must win at least three — ideally four — of their last six matches. Mumbai Indians playoff qualification remains in their hands, but consistency and execution under pressure will decide their fate.

While MI’s immediate focus is qualification, a top two finish is not entirely out of the equation. To be in that conversation, they would likely need to win all six of their remaining matches, reaching 16 points with a strong NRR. Given the form of teams like Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, it’s a steep climb — but not impossible if MI peak at the right time and other results go their way.

IPL 2025
MI vs CSK
Mumbai Indians

