MI Points Table Position in IPL 2025 After CSK Win: Can Mumbai Indians Qualify for Playoffs?

MI points table position has taken a turn for the better following their comprehensive win over Chennai Super Kings on April 20 at Wankhede. The nine-wicket victory, powered by half-centuries from Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, has put Mumbai Indians back in the playoff race. But the question remains: can MI qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs?

Mumbai Indians Playoffs Chances After CSK Win

With 4 wins from 8 matches, MI currently sit sixth in the IPL 2025 points table. Their Net Run Rate (NRR) has improved to +0.483, thanks to two dominant wins in a row — first against SRH and now CSK. This places them just two points behind the top five teams, who all have 10 points each.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Gujarat Titans 7 5 2 0 0 10 +0.984 Delhi Capitals 7 5 2 0 0 10 +0.589 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 8 5 3 0 0 10 +0.472 Punjab Kings 8 5 3 0 0 10 +0.177 Lucknow Super Giants 8 5 3 0 0 10 +0.088 Mumbai Indians 8 4 4 0 0 8 +0.483 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 3 4 0 0 6 +0.547 Rajasthan Royals 8 2 6 0 0 4 -0.633 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 2 5 0 0 4 -1.217 Chennai Super Kings 8 2 6 0 0 4 -1.392

MI Qualification Scenarios

To qualify for playoffs, teams generally need 16 points. For MI, that means winning 4 of their remaining 6 matches — a tough but achievable goal. Even 14 points could be enough to sneak into the top four if other results go their way and their MI net run rate stays strong.

So, will MI qualify for the playoffs? Their path is challenging but clear: win the must-win games, keep the NRR positive, and hope for favorable results in other matches.

Can MI Still Qualify? Remaining Fixtures

Mumbai Indians have six matches left in the league stage, including three at home. Here are their remaining fixtures that could affect MI points table position.

Opponent Date Venue Sunrisers Hyderabad Apr 23 Hyderabad Lucknow Super Giants Apr 27 Wankhede (home) Rajasthan Royals May 1 Jaipur Gujarat Titans May 6 Wankhede (home) Punjab Kings May 11 Dharamsala Delhi Capitals May 15 Wankhede (home)

Key games include fixtures against DC, GT, and PBKS — all teams above them in the table. Wins in those matches would be four-point swings and could be decisive in the playoff race.

MI’s Form and Key Players

Mumbai’s turnaround has been sparked by strong performances from their senior players. Jasprit Bumrah has been exceptional with the ball, while Rohit Sharma is back in form and Suryakumar Yadav is leading the batting charge.

All-rounders like Hardik Pandya and utility picks like Mitchell Santner and Will Jacks are starting to contribute as well, giving MI more balance and depth.

If this core continues to fire, Mumbai Indians playoffs chances will remain strong.

Can Mumbai Indians Make the Top Two?

Yes, can MI still qualify is not just a hopeful question anymore — it’s a realistic scenario. With back-to-back wins, a healthy NRR, and a team hitting form at the right time, MI playoffs chances have improved significantly.

But with tight competition and no easy games ahead, MI must win at least three — ideally four — of their last six matches. Mumbai Indians playoff qualification remains in their hands, but consistency and execution under pressure will decide their fate.

While MI’s immediate focus is qualification, a top two finish is not entirely out of the equation. To be in that conversation, they would likely need to win all six of their remaining matches, reaching 16 points with a strong NRR. Given the form of teams like Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, it’s a steep climb — but not impossible if MI peak at the right time and other results go their way.

