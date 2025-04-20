Shreyas Iyer Unhappy With Virat Kohli’s Celebration After RCB Beats PBKS? WATCH Footage of Animated Discussion

Iyer's face looked like he was unhappy and he could even be seen moving away Kohli's hands.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer and former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Virat Kohli were spotted having an animated discussion in the aftermath of the PBKS vs RCB clash in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The situation followed a fiery celebration from Kohli where he was spotted doing fist-pumps on Iyer’s face after Jitesh Sharma hit the winning runs for RCB with a maximum.

While it looked like the duo was giving each banter, Shreyas Iyer’s face looked like he was unhappy and he could even be seen moving away Kohli’s hands.

Watch the video of the incident below.

everyone knows Iyer was clearly not happy with foolish celebration of Kohli but here is kohli PR Mufa doing overwork 👏pic.twitter.com/45lfm6g7y9 https://t.co/infM5u5xgL — 𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁 (@ImRobert64) April 20, 2025

Shreyas Iyer and Co lose to RCB in reverse fixture

After beating RCB in a rain-curtailed match last time around at the Chinnaswamy, the Shreyas Iyer-led side failed to do an encore as RCB pushed them down to the fourth spot, to occupy the fourth place in the points table.

For RCB, fifties from Kohli (73*) and Devdutt Padikkal (61) ensured they chased down their target of 158 comfortably with seven balls and seven wickets left.

Earlier, Priyansh Arya (22) and Prabhsimran Singh (33) gave PBKS a flying start but couldn’t convert it into a big score. PBKS, although, dominated the powerplay, RCB took over the reins soon after and always looked in control of the contest.

With the win tonight, RCB picked up their fifth successive away win and are currently tied with PBKS on 10 points from eight games but have a superior NRR.

