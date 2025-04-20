News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
[WATCH] Virat Kohli Celebrates With Pumped Fists In Front of Shreyas Iyer After RCB Beat PBKS in Return Fixture in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 20, 2025

[WATCH] Virat Kohli Celebrates With Pumped Fists In Front of Shreyas Iyer After RCB Beat PBKS in Return Fixture in IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Kohli gave a testament to his prowess as he led another prolific chase.

[WATCH] Virat Kohli Celebrates With Pumped Fists In Front of Shreyas Iyer After RCB Beat PBKS in Return Fixture in IPL 2025

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli celebrated on Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer’s face after the PBKS vs RCB clash in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

Kohli gave a testament to his prowess as he led another prolific chase from the front with an unbeaten half-century, finishing on 73*(54) to see RCB over the finishing line and pick up their fifth successive away win of the season.

After Jitesh Sharma wrapped up the contest with a maximum, Kohli started celebrating mid-pitch with pumped-up fists on the face of Iyer. The duo was later caught having a brief banter as well.

Watch the video of the incident below.

ALSO READ:

Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal fifties setup comfortable win for RCB over Punjab Kings

Speaking about the PBKS vs RCB match, chasing 158, fifties from Kohli and Padikkal helped RCB win the match with seven balls and seven wickets remaining.

RCB, however, faced an early blow, losing Phil Salt on the last ball of the first over. From there, the duo took over the onus of the run-chase and scripted a stellar 103-run stand for the second wicket to take the game away from PBKS.

RCB have now secured five wins in their first eight matches of the season – a strong comeback with a vital victory against the Punjab Kings in Mullanpur. This win was especially crucial as it helped them recover from their previous loss to the same opponents at home.

With their recent performance, RCB has reignited hopes of securing a top-two finish. Currently holding 10 points from 8 games, they have climbed back into the top three of the IPL 2025 standings, keeping their playoff ambitions well within reach.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
PBKS vs RCB
Shreyas Iyer
Virat Kohli

Related posts

Shreyas Iyer Unhappy With Virat Kohli's Celebration After RCB Beats PBKS? WATCH Footage of Animated Discussion

Shreyas Iyer Unhappy With Virat Kohli’s Celebration After RCB Beats PBKS? WATCH Footage of Animated Discussion

Iyer's face looked like he was unhappy and he could even be seen moving away Kohli's hands.
9:38 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Virender Sehwag RCB PBKS IPL 2025

‘Treat It Like a Holiday’ – Virender Sehwag Slams RCB, PBKS Players For Non-Performance in IPL 2025

Virender Sehwag also spoke on his conversations with former players.
8:31 pm
Vishnu PN
Dwald Brevis Chennai Super Kings MI vs CSK IPL 2025

Why Isn’t Dewald Brevis Playing for CSK in IPL 2025 Game Against Mumbai Indians?

Dwald Brevis recently joined CSK as a replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh.
7:59 pm
Vishnu PN
Why Is Karn Sharma Not in Mumbai Indians Playing XI Against CSK in IPL 2025?

Why Is Karn Sharma Not in Mumbai Indians Playing XI Against CSK in IPL 2025?

The news was confirmed during the coin toss.
7:18 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Ayush Mhatre arrived as a replacement player for Ruturaj Gaikwad midway through the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Is Ayush Mhatre Making His CSK Debut Tonight vs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

Ayush Mhatre arrived as a replacement player for Ruturaj Gaikwad midway through the season.
7:14 pm
Darpan Jain
[WATCH] Virat Kohli Furious at Rajat Patidar After Mixup, Shreyas Iyer Misses Direct Hit During PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Clash

[WATCH] Virat Kohli Furious at Rajat Patidar After Mixup, Shreyas Iyer Misses Direct Hit During PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Clash

The incident happened on the fourth ball of the 16th over when PBKS badly needed a breakthrough.
7:08 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.