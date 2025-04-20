[WATCH] Virat Kohli Celebrates With Pumped Fists In Front of Shreyas Iyer After RCB Beat PBKS in Return Fixture in IPL 2025

Kohli gave a testament to his prowess as he led another prolific chase.

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli celebrated on Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer’s face after the PBKS vs RCB clash in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

Kohli gave a testament to his prowess as he led another prolific chase from the front with an unbeaten half-century, finishing on 73*(54) to see RCB over the finishing line and pick up their fifth successive away win of the season.

After Jitesh Sharma wrapped up the contest with a maximum, Kohli started celebrating mid-pitch with pumped-up fists on the face of Iyer. The duo was later caught having a brief banter as well.

Watch the video of the incident below.

Bro don't have guts to upload whole video😭. It was a funny banter between Kohli and iyerpic.twitter.com/UHLoASIxT6 https://t.co/mLPvOb1a7V — RCBXTRA (@RCBXTRAOFFICIA) April 20, 2025

ALSO READ:

Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal fifties setup comfortable win for RCB over Punjab Kings

Speaking about the PBKS vs RCB match, chasing 158, fifties from Kohli and Padikkal helped RCB win the match with seven balls and seven wickets remaining.

RCB, however, faced an early blow, losing Phil Salt on the last ball of the first over. From there, the duo took over the onus of the run-chase and scripted a stellar 103-run stand for the second wicket to take the game away from PBKS.

RCB have now secured five wins in their first eight matches of the season – a strong comeback with a vital victory against the Punjab Kings in Mullanpur. This win was especially crucial as it helped them recover from their previous loss to the same opponents at home.

With their recent performance, RCB has reignited hopes of securing a top-two finish. Currently holding 10 points from 8 games, they have climbed back into the top three of the IPL 2025 standings, keeping their playoff ambitions well within reach.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.