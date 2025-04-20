News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Ayush Mhatre arrived as a replacement player for Ruturaj Gaikwad midway through the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 20, 2025

Is Ayush Mhatre Making His CSK Debut Tonight vs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Ayush Mhatre arrived as a replacement player for Ruturaj Gaikwad midway through the season.

Ayush Mhatre arrived as a replacement player for Ruturaj Gaikwad midway through the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the second match on Sunday, April 20. They finally ended their losing streak in the previous game by defeating Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in an away fixture.

This win ensured that CSK are still alive in the competition, even though their chance of qualification is slim. Currently, they are at the bottom of the points table with only four points in seven games.

However, the win against LSG will give them much-needed confidence and momentum, as they look to keep playing positive cricket. CSK must win most of their remaining games to script a comeback, and the fixture against MI will be a step in that direction.

Will Ayush Mhatre play against MI today?

Ayush Mhatre arrived as a replacement player for Ruturaj Gaikwad midway through the season. The main question is whether he will find a place in the XI against the Mumbai Indians.

There’s merit in playing him for this game. Firstly, CSK’s middle order has been tepid, with players like Rahul Tripathi and Vijay Shankar failing massively.

So, CSK need an aggressive middle-order batter who can go hard and play at a high strike rate to lay a nice platform for someone like MS Dhoni. Further, Mhatre plays for Mumbai domestically and must know the conditions at the Wankhede Stadium, where the game will be played.

ALSO READ:

Ayush Mhatre has yet to make his T20 debut

While Ayush Mhatre is a quality player, he hasn’t made his T20 debut yet. He has played the other two formats for Mumbai, though.

The 17-year-old has played nine First Class and seven List A matches for Mumbai. He made his debut in both formats last year. He doesn’t have enough T20 experience but has been involved in local competitions, including the DY Patil T20 tournament.

The best part is that he is technically solid and has the game to succeed, which is enough to give him a chance in the XI. Other batters have also failed this season, so it’s worth taking a risk with a better prospect.

Likely Chennai Super Kings Playing XI vs MI

Rachin Ravindra, Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Player: Matheesha Pathirana

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ayush Mhatre
Chennai Super Kings
CSK
IPL 2025
MI vs CSK

Related posts

Mohammad Kaif explained LSG Rishabh Pant tactical brilliance against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025

Did Rishabh Pant Use His Famous T20 World Cup 2024 Final Tactics To Pull Off Tense Final Over Win vs Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025?

LSG won the last-over thriller by two runs.
5:01 pm
Sreejita Sen
[WATCH]: Virat Kohli Gives Prabhsimran Singh ‘Bye Bye’ Send-off During PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Clash

[WATCH]: Virat Kohli Gives Prabhsimran Singh ‘Bye Bye’ Send-off During PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Clash

The incident happened on the first ball after the powerplay.
4:39 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
3 Records that Vaibhav Suryavanshi Broke in His IPL 2025 Debut

3 Records Broken by Rajasthan Royals Youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi on His IPL 2025 Debut

He scored 34 runs off 20 balls last night.
4:50 pm
Sreejita Sen
MI vs CSK Playing 11 Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Today IPL 2025 Match

MI vs CSK Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Today IPL 2025 Match

3:37 pm
CX Staff Writer
Why Is Liam Livingstone Not in RCB Playing XI Against PBKS in IPL 2025 Clash?

Why Is Liam Livingstone Not in RCB Playing XI Against PBKS in IPL 2025 Clash?

The news was confirmed by RCB skipper Rajat Patidar during the coin toss.
3:37 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Dewald Brevis for MI vs CSK IPL 2025

Will Dewald Brevis Make CSK Playing XI in IPL 2025 Match Today vs Mumbai Indians?

He scored 291 runs in 12 matches during the SA20 2025.
2:54 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.