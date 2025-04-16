‘Everything Behind IPL’ – Former CSK Player Hails IPL As the Best in PSL Press Conference

The batter felt that every other league can only try to be the second best

Before the beginning of the Champions Trophy 2025, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and its administrators have been on the boil against Indian cricket. The BCCI refused to travel to Pakistan citing security reasons followed by their tag going for hosts to co-hosts, then India winning the competition really ticked them off. Former players from Pakistan, along with few PCB officials called for the boycott of the Indian Premier League (IPL) by overseas players.

However, the narrative surrounding IPL and Pakistan Super League (PSL) remained the same as players doing equally good with whichever league they got to play in.

The Pakistani media got into high gear as they posed questions to overseas players who have been part of both the leagues to compare.

Sam Billings Says IPL’s The Best

England wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings, who is playing in PSL 2025 for Lahore Qalandars, was among them and he shut down the debate without hesitating.

“You want me to say something silly? It’s hard to look past the IPL as the premier competition in the world, it’s very obvious, every other competition is just behind. You know in England we are trying to do the same like PSL as the second-best competition in the world, Big Bash too trying to do the same,” Billings, who has played for Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, told reporters after Tuesday’s match against Karachi Kings.

The same question was posed to former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner who is currently the captain of Karachi Kings. Warner seemed to be uncomfortable with the question as it felt like he didn’t want to stir the pot.

SRH Great David Warner Answers PSL ‘Hate’ Question

When asked about alleged ‘hate’ from Indian media towards the PSL, the opener looked surprised.

“This is the first I’ve heard of it. From my perspective, I want to play cricket. There’s an opportunity to come to PSL. My international calendar didn’t allow me to come to PSL due to the timings. Now, I want to compete, captain the Karachi Kings, and hopefully we are able to win the trophy,” he said.

ALSO READ:

When a similar question of prioritising one league was posed to former Pakistan pacer Mohammed Amir, he was direct.

“Honestly, if I get the opportunity, I’ll definitely play in the IPL. I’m saying this openly. But if I don’t get a chance, then I will play in the PSL,” the left-armer said on a recent podcast.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.