REVEALED: What MS Dhoni Told Shivam Dube During Tense Run-Chase vs LSG in IPL 2025

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) finally ended their five-match losing streak by registering a win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow. One of the main reasons behind this win was a patient knock from Shivam Dube.

Usually, Dube is an aggressive batter who likes to go big from the first ball, especially against spinners. Following the game’s conclusion, the southpaw revealed his chat with MS Dhoni in the middle in a video posted by IPL, exclaiming that the legendary player asked him to focus on timing the ball rather than hitting hard.

“I was not connecting the ball so well. I was trying to hit, but I was trying to hit very hard. So, he (Dhoni) told me that just time the ball, you will hit it very nicely. Some things he told me; there was one over left for Bishnoi. So, I was there in the end because he told me that if you will be till the end, he won’t bowl.”

The plan worked brilliantly for CSK, as Rishabh Pant kept attacking with pacers in the death overs, and Dhoni hit them all around to take his team through. Maybe LSG should have tried Bishnoi at some stage since Dube wasn’t hitting spinners well, but his presence was enough to create doubts in Pant’s mind.

Shivam Dube remained unbeaten in the chase against LSG

Shivam Dube came at No.5 against Lucknow Super Giants and remained unbeaten throughout the chase. The start wasn’t fluent for the southpaw, who tried too many things in the initial phase to gain some momentum in the innings.

Even against spinners, Dube played too many false shots, as Aiden Markram and Digvesh Rathi bowled tight lines to draw loose strokes. However, he didn’t get out, and with Dhoni’s inputs, he ensured CSK didn’t lose the plot again.

He scored an unbeaten 43 in 37 deliveries, including three boundaries and two maximums, at a strike rate of 116.22. The partnership between Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni was of 57 runs in 28 balls as CSK registered a five-wicket win.

Dube has blown hot and cold in IPL 2025, but this knock will boost his confidence as he looks to gain consistency in a relatively arduous role. CSK have an opening and can look to win a few more matches from here to climb up on the table, and Dube’s form will be crucial for it to happen.

