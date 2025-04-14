News
Did LSG Make An Error By Not Bowling Ravi Bishnoi To MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube? Rishabh Pant Answers After Loss to CSK in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 15, 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Dhoni arrived at the crease in the 15th over and since then LSG only bowled pacers for the final five overs.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) lost a close encounter to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) today in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) as the MS Dhoni-led side won the contest with three balls left.

While MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube played brilliantly at the backend to take CSK over the finishing line, it seemed like Rishabh Pant missed a trick by not bowling Ravi Bishnoi his full quota of four overs.

Bishnoi had bowled brilliantly in the match with figures of 2 for 18 in three overs at an economy of just 6. While Dube faced only a couple of Bishnoi’s deliveries, Dhoni was not even exposed to the threat of a wristspinner which denied LSG a genuine wicket-taking chance and the opportunity to tilt the scales in their favour.

Dhoni arrived at the crease in the 15th over and since then, LSG only bowled pacers for the final five overs.

When quizzed about the decision, the LSG skipper said during the post-match presentation ceremony,

“We discussed with a lot of players, but we couldn’t take him (Bishnoi) deeper, that (bowling his last over) didn’t happen today. Bowling in the powerplay has been a concern for us, but we can pull things back.”

ALSO READ:

Rishabh Pant scores fifty but LSG lose to CSK in IPL 2025

Speaking about the LSG vs CSK match, the Chennai outfit secured a much-needed win after suffering five straight losses. Chasing 167, MS Dhoni (26* off 11 balls) stepped up when CSK needed him the most along with Shivam Dube (43* off 37), as they picked up their second win in seven games.

Earlier, Rishabh Pant returned to form after a sluggish start to the season with a deft fifty (63 off 49), albeit it came in a losing cause.

LSG next face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 19 while CSK lock horns against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede on April 20.

LSG
MS Dhoni
Ravi Bishnoi
RIshabh Pant
Shivam Dube

