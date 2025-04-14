News
[WATCH] MS Dhoni Launces One-Handed Six off Shardul Thakur To Inch CSK Closer to Finishing Line Against LSG in IPL 2025
news
Last updated: April 14, 2025

[WATCH] MS Dhoni Launches One-Handed Six off Shardul Thakur To Inch CSK Closer to Finishing Line Against LSG in IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The incident happened on the final ball of the 17th over.

[WATCH] MS Dhoni Launces One-Handed Six off Shardul Thakur To Inch CSK Closer to Finishing Line Against LSG in IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni gave a testament to his brute power during their match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) tonight.

The incident happened on the final ball of the 17th over which was being bowled by Shardul Thakur. The 43-year-old stepped up for CSK during a crucial time in their chase and launched Thakur for a maximum with a one-handed shot. The six reduced the equation to 31 needed in 18 balls.

Watch the video of the shot below.

ALSO READ:

MS Dhoni heroics keep CSK in the hunt for a crucial win

Speaking about the LSG vs CSK match, it seems to be headed for a nail-biting thriller. MS Dhoni is looking in good touch so far and CSK will need him to bat till the end and see the game over.

At the time of writing this report, the CSK scoreboard read 154 for 5 in 18.1 overs with MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube currently batting in the middle.

Earlier, LSG posted a par score of 166 for 7 in 20 overs, courtesy of a fifty from their captain Rishabh Pant. Pant returned to form with a 49-ball 63, while crucial cameos from Mitchell Marsh (30), Ayush Badoni (22) and Abdul Samad (20) helped LSG to a competitive total.

For CSK, this match is extremely crucial as they currently languish at the bottom of the points table with just one win in six games. They have an extremely small margin of error in a bid to keep their chances alive for a playoffs spot and a win tonight will inject the momentum they need to turnaround their campaign.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

CSK
IPL 2025
LSG vs CSK
MS Dhoni

