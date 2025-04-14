News
[WATCH] MS Dhoni Gets Abdul Samad Run Out With a Spectacular Under Arm Direct Throw During LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 Clash
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 14, 2025

[WATCH] MS Dhoni Gets Abdul Samad Run Out With a Spectacular Under Arm Direct Throw During LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 Clash

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The incident happened on the second ball of the final over.

[WATCH] MS Dhoni Gets Abdul Samad Run Out With a Spectacular Under Arm Direct Throw During LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 Clash

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni pulled off an incredible run out during the match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) tonight (April 14) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The incident happened on the second ball of the final over by Matheesha Pathirana.

The Sri Lankan bowled a full delivery down the leg side and Abdul Samad decided to try and steal a bye but Dhoni was not having it. He swiftly moved to his left and collected the ball and lobbed it over the sprinting Samad with a spectacular underarm throw to hit the stumps directly.

Watch the video of the incident below.

ALSO READ:

MS Dhoni dazzle behind stumps, enters record books

The 43-year-old continued to impress with his glovework behind the stumps as Dhoni entered the record books during the LSG vs CSK match. The new CSK skipper became the first wicketkeeper in IPL history to effect 200 dismissals.

Dhoni had a great day with the gloves where he took a catch, contributed to a direct runout and also completed a lightning-quick stumping.

He started with the stumping of Ayush Badoni in the 14th over, while the other two dismissals came in the final over of LSG’s innings which removed dangerous batters Rishabh Pant and Abdul Samad.

For LSG, skipper Pant returned to form with a deft fifty. He scored 63 off 49, while cameos from Mitchell Marsh (30 off 25), Ayush Badoni (22 off 17) and Abdul Samad (20 off 11) propelled LSG to a par score of 166 for 7 in 20 overs.

For CSK, Ravindra Jadeja and Matheesha Pathirana were the top bowlers, finishing with two wickets each.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Abdul Samad
CSK
IPL 2025
LSG vs CSK
MS Dhoni

