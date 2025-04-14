Who Is Shaik Rasheed? 20-Year-Old Batting Sensation Making IPL Debut for CSK Against LSG in IPL 2025

He was picked up for INR 30 lakhs at the IPL 2025 auction.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) decided to hand a debut to young batting sensation Shaik Rasheed for the match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) tonight in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). Rasheed, who was picked up for INR 30 lakhs at the auction came in for Kiwi wicketkeeper-batter Devon Conway in the CSK Playing XI.

He is technically sound and has the game to bat in different gears, which will be crucial given CSK’s current crisis in their batting. His presence at the top also allows CSK to give the best possible slots to the main batters in the top four. Rahul Tripathi can bat at No.3, while Dube can tonk spinners at No.4, which can benefit CSK since the Yellow outfit will be chasing the game against LSG.

ALSO READ:

Who Is Shaik Rasheed?

Rasheed served as the vice-captain for India’s team during the 2022 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. His standout contributions, especially in the knockout stages—the semi-final and final—were instrumental in securing India’s victory in the U-19 World Cup.

(More to follow)

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.