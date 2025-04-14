News
Why Is Ravichandran Ashwin Not in CSK Playing XI Against LSG in IPL 2025?
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 14, 2025

Why Is Ravichandran Ashwin Not in CSK Playing XI Against LSG in IPL 2025?

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The news was confirmed by skipper MS Dhoni during the coin toss

Why Is Ravichandran Ashwin Not in CSK Playing XI Against LSG in IPL 2025?

Veteran Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been dropped from the playing XI for their match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) tonight in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The news was confirmed by skipper MS Dhoni during the coin toss. In Ashwin’s place, CSK has decided to include England all-rounder Jamie Overton.

Overton has already played two matches this season for the Yellow outfit.

The reason behind getting in Overton is to counter the explosive LSG middle order. Plus, given the strip is a mix of red and black soil, Overton can extract more variations given his ability to generate extra bounce and deceive batters with his slower deliveries.

Playing XI And Impact Players For LSG vs CSK

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG Playing XI):  Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi

Impact Subs: Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh

Chennai Super Kings (CSK Playing XI): Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni(w/c), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Subs: Shivam Dube, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sam Curran, Deepak Hooda

