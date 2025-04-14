How Mumbai Indians escaped a 5-run penalty in the Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2025

MI won the match by 12 runs, but the outcome could have been different had they been penalised.

During the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on April 13, the visitors clinched the match by a narrow margin of 12 runs. MI are now in the seventh spot of the points table with an NRR of 0.104. However, the match may have slipped out of their hands, or they may have had a poorer NRR had they not avoided a five-run penalty towards the tail end of the game.

Why Mumbai Indians received a warning vs DC?

Let’s draw a picture of what went down during the 16th over of the second innings.

Chasing a target of 206, DC were off to a good start courtesy of Karun Nair’s blazing knock of 89 with Abishek Porel’s 33 from the other end. However, the match took a dramatic turn after Porel and Karun’s wickets fell. DC had some hope in KL Rahul. The scoreboard read 158/5 at the end of 15 overs with Rahul and Ashutosh Sharma on the crease.

The ball was given to Karn Sharma, who had taken Porel and Tristan Stubbs’ wickets earlier, to complete his quota of four overs. After two singles from Rahul and Ashutosh, Rahul mistimed a slog sweep on the third delivery, offering a simple catch to the bowler. At this point, the equation was 46 from 27. Ashutosh was still a dangerman for MI, given how the youngster had pulled off the match against Lucknow Super Giants from the jaws of defeat.

After Rahul lost his wicket, a strategic timeout was taken. Captain Hardik Pandya engaged in intense discussions with Rohit Sharma and coach Mahela Jayawardene. The next two deliveries of Karn’s over were singles by new batter Vipraj Nigam and Ashutosh. A wide of the supposedly last ball led to an extra single off the legal last ball. DC’s score read 164/6.

Karn completed his over and then walked off the field due to an injury scare. The on-field umpire gave a warning to Hardik for taking too long in between overs. Commentator Simon Doull announced the same on air. It was a second such warning in the same match for Mumbai Indians.

ALSO READ:

What does the rule book say?

As per the IPL playing conditions, rule 41.9.3 says:

If either umpire considers that there is any further waste of time in that innings by any fielder, the umpire concerned shall

– if the ball is in play, call and signal Dead ball

– inform the other umpire of what has occurred.

In this case, if MI had committed the infraction, the umpires would have awarded a five-run penalty to DC, adding five extra runs to their chase.

However, the actions were not deliberate by MI, and the said warning was not the final one. Had MI repeated their mistake once more in the remaining four overs, they may have gifted DC with five runs. The match scenario could’ve been contrasting given that DC would’ve then needed just eight runs to win the match.

A similar incident occurred in international cricket last year. During the T20 World Cup 2024, India were awarded five runs at the end of 15 overs after the USA committed the 41.9 rule. The eventual champions needed 35 runs from the last five overs. Five runs were credited to India, who went on to win the match by seven wickets.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.