Former CSK Player Backs Karun Nair For England Test Tour After Jasprit Bumrah Onslaught vs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 14, 2025

Former CSK Player Backs Karun Nair For England Test Tour After Jasprit Bumrah Onslaught vs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

He put up a half-century in the IPL after seven years.

Former CSK Player Backs Karun Nair For England Test Tour After Jasprit Bumrah Onslaught vs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ambati Rayudu has backed Delhi Capitals’ (DC) Karun Nair to get selected for the England Test tour of India after his smashing return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 last night. Rayudu acknowledged the pace of the sport and how fast it changes, but stated that Nair stood firm among all the challenges.

“Cricket is a game that moves on fast, but still, cricket has moved on, but Karun Nair, has not moved on. He has never left, learning, never left working hard, never, left the belief that he could make a comeback, especially in test cricket. I would sincerely hope and love that he goes to England. He’s on that flight, in the test series,” stressed the former player.

In a Star Sports show, the 39-year-old also spoke about the “sheer persistence” of the Karnataka batter.

“It’s sheer persistence because what you go through when things don’t go well for you in India is not easy to withstand. A lot of people have gone through that, and very few have come out of that with flying colors and Karun Nair is one. Because once you get lost in the domestic system in India, it is very, very tough to make a comeback. Especially because mentally you’re always dragged down by so many things around you, and a lot of people will write you off,” he added.

ALSO READ:

Karun Nair In IPL 2025

The 33-year-old made an excellent comeback in the IPL after going unsold in the previous two editions. DC acquired him for INR 50 lakh in the IPL 2025 auction. During his first match of this season, he scored a blistering 89 in 40 balls at a fiery strike rate of 222.50, against Mumbai Indians (MI). Moreover, he took on the ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah to hit him three boundaries and two sixes in nine deliveries.

The former Karnataka batter, who currently plays for Vidarbha, has put up a brilliant performance in the latest season of the Ranji Trophy. He scored over 650 runs in 15 innings, including three hundreds and a half-century to become Vidarbha’s third-highest run-scorer of this edition.

After winning all four matches so far in the IPL 2025, DC faced their first loss last night. The Axar Patel and Co. will go head-to-head with the Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 16.

Related posts

‘He Can’t’: Stephen Fleming BLUNTLY ADMITS That MS Dhoni’s CSK Captaincy Return Isn’t a Magical Solution for Revival in IPL 2025

‘He Can’t’: Stephen Fleming BLUNTLY ADMITS That MS Dhoni’s CSK Captaincy Return Isn’t a Magical Solution for Revival in IPL 2025

CSK are currently last in the points table.
3:02 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
LSG vs CSK Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

LSG vs CSK Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Today IPL 2025 Match

12:36 pm
Sagar Paul
An interesting event transpired when Hardik Pandya came to bat against the Delhi Capitals (DC) last night.

Why Did Umpires Check Hardik Pandya’s Bat During the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Match?

As Hardik came to bat, the umpire used a gauge to measure the width of his bat, which caught the users’ attention.
12:06 pm
Darpan Jain
ayush mhatre ipl 2025 csk vs lsg

Is Ayush Mhatre, Ruturaj Gaikwad Replacement, Playing for CSK vs LSG in IPL 2025 Match Today?

The youngster has been sensational for Mumbai in his debut domestic season
12:01 pm
Samarnath Soory
While Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) won their previous game, they would be concerned with the availability of Mitchell Marsh.

Is Mitchell Marsh Playing Tonight in the LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 Match

He is already battling an injury, which has forced him to play solely as a batter in IPL 2025.
11:20 am
Darpan Jain
Sanju Samson Checking Virat Kohli's Heartbeat

Virat Kohli Asks Sanju Samson To Check His ‘Heartbeat’ During IPL 2025 RR vs RCB Match, Sparks Concerns Among Fans

He looked visibly tired and took a moment to catch his breath.
10:13 am
Sagar Paul
