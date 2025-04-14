Former CSK Player Backs Karun Nair For England Test Tour After Jasprit Bumrah Onslaught vs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

He put up a half-century in the IPL after seven years.

The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ambati Rayudu has backed Delhi Capitals’ (DC) Karun Nair to get selected for the England Test tour of India after his smashing return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 last night. Rayudu acknowledged the pace of the sport and how fast it changes, but stated that Nair stood firm among all the challenges.

“Cricket is a game that moves on fast, but still, cricket has moved on, but Karun Nair, has not moved on. He has never left, learning, never left working hard, never, left the belief that he could make a comeback, especially in test cricket. I would sincerely hope and love that he goes to England. He’s on that flight, in the test series,” stressed the former player.

In a Star Sports show, the 39-year-old also spoke about the “sheer persistence” of the Karnataka batter.

“It’s sheer persistence because what you go through when things don’t go well for you in India is not easy to withstand. A lot of people have gone through that, and very few have come out of that with flying colors and Karun Nair is one. Because once you get lost in the domestic system in India, it is very, very tough to make a comeback. Especially because mentally you’re always dragged down by so many things around you, and a lot of people will write you off,” he added.

ALSO READ:

Karun Nair In IPL 2025

The 33-year-old made an excellent comeback in the IPL after going unsold in the previous two editions. DC acquired him for INR 50 lakh in the IPL 2025 auction. During his first match of this season, he scored a blistering 89 in 40 balls at a fiery strike rate of 222.50, against Mumbai Indians (MI). Moreover, he took on the ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah to hit him three boundaries and two sixes in nine deliveries.

The former Karnataka batter, who currently plays for Vidarbha, has put up a brilliant performance in the latest season of the Ranji Trophy. He scored over 650 runs in 15 innings, including three hundreds and a half-century to become Vidarbha’s third-highest run-scorer of this edition.

After winning all four matches so far in the IPL 2025, DC faced their first loss last night. The Axar Patel and Co. will go head-to-head with the Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 16.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.