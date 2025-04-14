News
Jasprit Bumrah and Karun Nair Heated Exchange
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 14, 2025

Former CSK Star Breaks Down Heated Exchange Between Karun Nair and Jasprit Bumrah in DC vs MI IPL 2025 Clash

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Karun Nair batted brilliantly, scoring 89 runs off just 40 balls with 12 fours and five sixes.

Jasprit Bumrah and Karun Nair Heated Exchange

Delhi Capitals (DC) lost their match against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. However, what grabbed everyone’s attention was a heated moment between Jasprit Bumrah and Karun Nair during Mumbai’s bowling.

In the last over of the powerplay, Karun Nair attacked Bumrah and scored 18 runs off the over, hitting two sixes and a four. While running between the wickets, the two accidentally bumped into each other, which led to some tension. Karun said sorry immediately, but Bumrah didn’t look too happy and went up to have a word with him.

Karun tried to explain that it was unintentional and was seen being consoled by MI captain Hardik Pandya. The incident made headlines, especially because Karun, who’s making a return to the IPL after three years, had just taken on one of the best bowlers in the world.

Former MI skipper Rohit Sharma also had a light-hearted reaction to the incident, as he was seen jokingly mimicking the exchange with a smile.

ALSO READ :

Rayudu Breaks Down the Bumrah-Karun Incident

Former CSK star Ambati Rayudu said that both players were right in their positions during that two-run attempt, as the bowler has the right to come close to the stumps. After the bump, it seemed like Bumrah was telling Karun that it was his space, not Karun’s. Karun, meanwhile, was seen explaining to Hardik that there was hardly any space left and he had to get in somehow. Rayudu also pointed out how Rohit Sharma lightened the moment by joking that Karun was now messing with Bumrah.

“Look at that two-run attempt — both players were right in their own positions, as the bowler has the right to move close to the stumps. After the bump, Bumrah seemed to be saying, ‘That’s my space, not yours.’ Karun replied, ‘There was hardly any space left, Hardik. What was I supposed to do? I had to get in too.’ And then there’s Rohit, joking around and saying, ‘Bro, you’re messing with Bumrah now!’” said Rayudu.

Karun Nair batted brilliantly, scoring 89 runs off just 40 balls with 12 fours and five sixes. However, his effort wasn’t enough as Delhi Capitals ended up losing to Mumbai Indians by 12 runs.

