News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
[WATCH] Ashutosh Sharma and Mukesh Kumar Involved in Nasty Collision During DC vs MI IPL 2025 Clash
watch
Last updated: April 13, 2025

[WATCH] Ashutosh Sharma and Mukesh Kumar Involved in Nasty Collision During DC vs MI IPL 2025 Clash

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The incident happened on the second ball of the penultimate over.

[WATCH] Ashutosh Sharma and Mukesh Kumar Involved in Nasty Collision During DC vs MI IPL 2025 Clash

Delhi Capitals (DC) players Ashutosh Sharma and Mulesh Kumar were involved in a nasty collision during their match against the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The incident happened on the second ball of the penultimate over which was bowled by Mukesh Kumar.

Tilak took on a full ball that angled across him and he ended up slicing it. Ashutosh at backward point and Mukesh at short third converged and Ashutosh, who had his right arm outstretched, ended up not being able to hold onto the ball as the duo rammed into each other.

Following the clash, Mukesh seemed to have injured his shoulder and Ashutosh also looked hurt as the physios attended them. Both players eventually had to leave the field and are getting treatment in the dugout now.

Watch the video of the incident below.

ALSO READ:

Mumbai Indians go past 200-run mark after batting first

Speaking about the DC vs MI match, the Hardik Pandya-led side have put up a solid batting display so far, having breached the 200-run mark.

At the time of writing this report, the MI scoreboard read 200 for 4 in 19.3 overs with Tilav Varma and Naman Dhir currently batting in the middle.

Earlier, Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma got MI off to a flying start but Rohit failed to capitalise on his start, departing for 18 in the fifth over.

Rickelton played a deft knock but missed out on his fifty after falling for 41. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma then continued the momentum with a fifty-plus stand for the third wicket.

For Delhi so far, spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam has taken took two scalps each.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ashutosh Sharma
DC vs MI
IPL 2025
Mukesh Kumar
Tilak Varma

Related posts

[WATCH] Karun Nair, Jasprit Bumrah Involved in Heated Argument After DC Impact Player Smashes 18 Runs Off MI Star in IPL 2025 Comeback

[WATCH] Karun Nair, Jasprit Bumrah Involved in Heated Argument After DC Impact Player Smashes 18 Runs Off MI Star in IPL 2025 Comeback

11:07 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
IPL 2025 Robot dog

IPL 2025 Introduces a Robot Dog as Part of Broadcast Team, DC and MI Players Greet the ‘Newest Member’ [WATCH]

The IPL has introduced new technology over the years.
5:09 pm
Vishnu PN
abhishek sharma six ipl 2025 srh vs pbks

[WATCH] Abhishek Sharma Hits 106m Maximum, The Longest Six In IPL 2025 During SRH’s Record Run Chase

Abhishek Sharma's unbelievable hitting made a target of 246 look paltry
11:43 am
Samarnath Soory
[WATCH] Aussie Teammates Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell Get Involved in a HEATED Moment During SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match

[WATCH] Aussie Teammates Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell Get Involved in a HEATED Moment During SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match

Head smacked Maxwell for consecutive sixes.
5:07 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Marcus Stoinis SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025

6,6,6,6: Punjab Kings Batter Marcus Stoinis Slams Four Consecutive Maximums During IPL 2025 Game vs Sunrisers Hyderabad [WATCH]

Punjab Kings posted a mammoth total of 245/6 from 20 overs.
5:02 pm
Vishnu PN
Rajasthan Royals Prodigy Smashes Jofra Archer in the Nets in IPL 2025 [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals Prodigy Smashes Jofra Archer in the Nets in IPL 2025 [WATCH]

He is yet to play his debut IPL match.
10:44 am
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.