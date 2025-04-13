[WATCH] Ashutosh Sharma and Mukesh Kumar Involved in Nasty Collision During DC vs MI IPL 2025 Clash

The incident happened on the second ball of the penultimate over.

Delhi Capitals (DC) players Ashutosh Sharma and Mulesh Kumar were involved in a nasty collision during their match against the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The incident happened on the second ball of the penultimate over which was bowled by Mukesh Kumar.

Tilak took on a full ball that angled across him and he ended up slicing it. Ashutosh at backward point and Mukesh at short third converged and Ashutosh, who had his right arm outstretched, ended up not being able to hold onto the ball as the duo rammed into each other.

Following the clash, Mukesh seemed to have injured his shoulder and Ashutosh also looked hurt as the physios attended them. Both players eventually had to leave the field and are getting treatment in the dugout now.

Watch the video of the incident below.

Mumbai Indians go past 200-run mark after batting first

Speaking about the DC vs MI match, the Hardik Pandya-led side have put up a solid batting display so far, having breached the 200-run mark.

At the time of writing this report, the MI scoreboard read 200 for 4 in 19.3 overs with Tilav Varma and Naman Dhir currently batting in the middle.

Earlier, Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma got MI off to a flying start but Rohit failed to capitalise on his start, departing for 18 in the fifth over.

Rickelton played a deft knock but missed out on his fifty after falling for 41. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma then continued the momentum with a fifty-plus stand for the third wicket.

For Delhi so far, spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam has taken took two scalps each.

