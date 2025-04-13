Did RCB Miss a Chance To Push for Top 2 Finish in IPL 2025 By Playing Devdutt Padikkal at No.3 vs RR?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) maintained their unbeaten run in away matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) after outclassing the Rajasthan Royals (RR) earlier today.

Chasing 174, the Rajat Patidar-led side wrapped up the contest with 9 wickets and 15 balls left. However, RCB squandered a wonderful opportunity to boost their run-rate and break into the Top 2 of the IPL 2025 standings. Currently, they are placed at the third spot with eight points from six games with an NRR jump of 0.67 from 0.53.

This leap could have been bettered, especially after the fiery start Phil Salt gave. The RCB opener blasted a fiery 65 off 33 but following his dismissal when the score read 92 for 1 in 8.4 overs, RCB opted to go with Devdutt Padikkal at No.3 to partner with Virat Kohli.

While Padikkal undoubtedly made a crucial contribution of 40* (28), sending in a hitter like Tim David or Liam Livingstone could have sealed the deal sooner. Even skipper Rajat Patidar could have played a calculated yet quicker innings.

RCB will only hope that this missed opportunity does not come back to haunt them towards the end of the season.

ALSO READ:

Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli see RCB over the finishing line

Chasemaster Virat Kohli once again showed why he is one of the best in the business, along with Padikkal as the duo took RCB over the finish line with ease. Kohli scored a deft fifty, remaining unbeaten on 62 off 45.

Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal played a blinder of a knock of 75 (47) to propel the Royals to 173 for 4 in 20 overs.

Sanju Samson and Co currently languish at seventh with four points from six games and will have a task cut out when they lock horns with Delhi Capitals next on April 16.

