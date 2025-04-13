RCB’s Virat Kohli Achieves Notable Milestone During IPL 2025 Match vs Rajasthan Royals

Virat Kohli scored a half-century against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli added another feather to his cap during the IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur on Sunday.

Virat Kohli scored his 100th T20 fifty when he scored a half-century against Rajasthan Royals. Th Delhi-born batter also became the first Asian cricketer to score 100 T20 fifties.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru were on the verge of beating Rajasthan Royals at the time of writing this report. The visitors were 161/1 in 16.1 overs, needing just 13 more runs from 23 balls to win.

