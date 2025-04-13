News
Dropped Catch, Missed Runout on One Ball; Yashasvi Jaiswal Gifts Phil Salt Big Lifeline During RR vs RCB IPL 2025 Clash
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 13, 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The incident happened on the third ball of the final over of the powerplay.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Phil Salt got a major lifeline by Rajasthan Royals (RR) star Yashasvi Jaiswal during the ongoing RR vs RCB match in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

Phil Salt smashed a Sandeep Sharma delivery to cover where Jaiswal dived to his right and managed to get both hands while going low but still put it down.

Next, he had the chance of dismissing Salt with a direct hit too, but failed. Not only that, Salt was so far out that even Sandeep Sharma could have collected and broken the timber but he was also caught snoozing in the middle.

At that time, Salt was batting on 40.

Phil Salt gives RCB an explosive start in RR vs RCB IPL 2025 clash

Speaking about the match, Phil Salt played a blinder of a knock to get RCB off to a flying start. The England wicketkeeper-batter slammed a quickfire fifty before falling prey to Kumar Kartikeya on 65 off 33.

At the time of writing this report, the RCB scoreboard read 92 for 1 in 8.4 overs with Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal batting in the middle.

On the other hand, the Sanju Samson-led side are currently on the backfoot and will need a couple of quick wickets more to put the pressure back on RCB.

Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal played a brilliant knock of 75 (47), combined with quick cameos from Riyan Parag (30 off 22) and Dhruv Jurel (35 off 23) which propelled RR to a score of 173 for 4 in 20 overs.

IPL 2025
Phil Salt
RR vs RCB
Yashasvi Jaiswal

