Hardik Pandya Gifts Customised Bat to Gujarat Giants All-Rounder Ahead of DC vs MI Clash in IPL 2025

She recently earned her maiden Team India call-up.

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya has won the hearts of his fans once again with a beautiful gesture before their clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He gifted a customised bat to Kashvee Gautam, who plays for the Gujarat Giants in the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

Hardik Pandya gifted a bat to the rising Superstar of Indian Women's cricket, Kashvee Gautam 🌟



– Hardik met Kashvee during WPL & promised her to give a specific 1100 gram bat, A great gesture by MI Captain. pic.twitter.com/fwebavbqzD — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 13, 2025

Kashvee recently earned her maiden India call-up for the ODI tri-series after a successful outing in the WPL 2025. The all-rounder from Chandigarh became the most expensive uncapped player in the WPL 2024. She was acquired by the Giants for INR 2 crore, but unfortunately missed the last season due to a foot injury. This season, she made a noteworthy comeback as she scalped 11 wickets in nine matches and scored 43 runs.

Kashvee Gautam Earns Maiden National Call-up

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, she revealed her reaction to the national team selection news. The 21-year-old stated how she was waiting for the opportunity and acknowledged her hard work throughout the years. She promises to give her best and contribute to the team’s success.

“I was playing in the Challengers Trophy in Dehradun when coach Nooshin Al-Khadeer ma’am informed me about my selection. It took a while for me to sink in the feeling. This was the chance I had been waiting for since the last couple of years. A lot of hard work has gone into reaching this stage. I am going to make most of the chances I get and make an impression,” Kashvee said.

The ODI tri-series will be played against Sri Lanka and South Africa from April 27.

DC vs MI IPL 2025

The five-time IPL champions MI will play against DC tonight. Both teams have faced contrasting results in this IPL so far. The Hardik-led side has not been able to turn things around after their disastrous campaign in IPL 2024. They have managed to win only one out of their five matches so far.

On the other hand, Axar Patel-led DC is yet to lose a match. They have won four successive games and are unbeaten in the IPL 2025 so far. The action will unfold at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

