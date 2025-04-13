KKR Latch On To Social Media Trend, Troll CSK With Cheeky Post After IPL 2025 Win

CSK suffered a fifth-straight loss in IPL 2025 against KKR

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings are in all sorts of trouble in 2025.

For the first time in 17 years, they have lost a game to bitter-rivals Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chepauk. Also for the first time in their history, they have lost five games in a row in the IPL. Also for the first time, they have lost three games in a row at their Chepauk fortress.

Against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, CSK fans got their wish of seeing ‘Thala’ MS Dhoni back as the captain, as regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of IPL 2025 with an elbow fracture.

CSK Woes Worsen In IPL 2025

However, that didn’t prevent their performances from nosediving as they recorded their lowest ever total at home as they finished 103/9 in 20 overs after an Impact Player substitution.

The highest contribution came from Shivam Dube who scored 31 not out off 29 balls while all-rounder Vijay Shankar contributed another big chunk of 29 runs in 21 balls after receiving three reprieves.

In total, CSK’s innings included 61 dot balls, which contributed heavily to the BCCI’s green initiative, a collaboration with title sponsors Tata Group which promised to plant 500 trees every dot ball. The initiative is also the reason behind a tree appearing after dot ball on the scoreboard in IPL 2025.

The same thing became the focal point for social media accounts to make fun of CSK as AI-generated images of the Chepauk being covered in trees started circulating.

KKR Takes A Dig At CSK’s Dot-Ball Count

Former India captain Krishmachari Srikkanth also jumped on the trend as he lambasted CSK’s batting on his show ‘Cheeky Cheeka’ by saying,

“They abided by the Green India concept and just kept planting trees. From cricket they went to social welfare. In a few more days, there will be no grass on the pitch, only trees,” Srikkanth said.

61 dots bowled, 1098 trees planted 💜 pic.twitter.com/US2pPrl0Ls — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 13, 2025

On Sunday, KKR also joined the fun as they posted a photo showing their stars Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Mooen Ali, Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakravarthy planting saplings.

CSK will hope to turn things around and get their second win of the season on Monday.

