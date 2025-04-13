News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
csk vs kkr ipl 2025 shivam dube harshit rana
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 13, 2025

KKR Latch On To Social Media Trend, Troll CSK With Cheeky Post After IPL 2025 Win

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

CSK suffered a fifth-straight loss in IPL 2025 against KKR

csk vs kkr ipl 2025 shivam dube harshit rana

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings are in all sorts of trouble in 2025.

For the first time in 17 years, they have lost a game to bitter-rivals Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chepauk. Also for the first time in their history, they have lost five games in a row in the IPL. Also for the first time, they have lost three games in a row at their Chepauk fortress.

Against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, CSK fans got their wish of seeing ‘Thala’ MS Dhoni back as the captain, as regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of IPL 2025 with an elbow fracture.

CSK Woes Worsen In IPL 2025

However, that didn’t prevent their performances from nosediving as they recorded their lowest ever total at home as they finished 103/9 in 20 overs after an Impact Player substitution.

The highest contribution came from Shivam Dube who scored 31 not out off 29 balls while all-rounder Vijay Shankar contributed another big chunk of 29 runs in 21 balls after receiving three reprieves.

ALSO READ:

In total, CSK’s innings included 61 dot balls, which contributed heavily to the BCCI’s green initiative, a collaboration with title sponsors  Tata Group which promised to plant 500 trees every dot ball. The initiative is also the reason behind a tree appearing after dot ball on the scoreboard in IPL 2025.

The same thing became the focal point for social media accounts to make fun of CSK as AI-generated images of the Chepauk being covered in trees started circulating.

KKR Takes A Dig At CSK’s Dot-Ball Count

Former India captain Krishmachari Srikkanth also jumped on the trend as he lambasted CSK’s batting on his show ‘Cheeky Cheeka’ by saying,

“They abided by the Green India concept and just kept planting trees. From cricket they went to social welfare. In a few more days, there will be no grass on the pitch, only trees,” Srikkanth said.

On Sunday, KKR also joined the fun as they posted a photo showing their stars Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Mooen Ali, Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakravarthy planting saplings.

CSK will hope to turn things around and get their second win of the season on Monday.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Ajinkya Rahane
Chennai Super Kings
Deepak Hooda
Harshit Rana
IPL 2025
Kolkata Knight Riders
MS Dhoni
Sunil Narine

Related posts

We look at three players that Punjab Kings (PBKS) can sign as a replacement for Lockie Ferguson in IPL 2025.

3 Players Who Can Replace Injured Lockie Ferguson at Punjab Kings Ft. Former CSK Pacer

Ferguson pulled up before delivering the third ball of his spell and was seen holding his left leg below the hip.
3:57 pm
Darpan Jain
Devdutt Padikkal has not been named in RCB playing XI in the fixture against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2025.

Why Is Devdutt Padikkal Not in RCB Playing XI Against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025?

While the captain Rajat Patidar has announced an unchanged team, RCB don’t have Devdutt Padikkal in their playing XI.
3:45 pm
Darpan Jain
Who Is Wanindu Hasaranga Replacing in Rajasthan Royals Playing XI Against RCB in IPL 2025?

Who Is Wanindu Hasaranga Replacing in Rajasthan Royals Playing XI Against RCB in IPL 2025?

The news was confirmed by RR skipper Sanju Samson during the coin toss
4:16 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
DC vs MI Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

DC vs MI Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Today IPL 2025 Match

Both teams are likely to go with the same playing XI.
3:08 pm
Sagar Paul
Shreyas Iyer after SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025

‘Still Making Me Laugh’: Shreyas Iyer’s Weird Take on SRH Chase Against Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

They chased the mammoth total with nine balls remaining.
2:51 pm
Sreejita Sen
lsg team ipl 2025 lucknow super giants

‘Easy To Sit And Comment’: LSG All-rounder Lambasts Commentators For Criticism Of Bowlers In IPL 2025

LSG halted Gujarat Titans' momentum from 121/0 in 12.1 overs to 186/6 in 20 overs
1:56 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.