Who Is Wanindu Hasaranga Replacing in Rajasthan Royals Playing XI Against RCB in IPL 2025?
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 13, 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Who Is Wanindu Hasaranga Replacing in Rajasthan Royals Playing XI Against RCB in IPL 2025?

Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga is set to make a comeback to the Rajasthan Royals Playing XI for their clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) today in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season.

The news was confirmed by RR skipper Sanju Samson during the coin toss. Hasaranga will now be replacing Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi. He had missed the previous encounter against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 9 due to some personal reasons.

ALSO READ:

(More to follow)

Fazalhaq Farooqi
IPL 2025
Rajasthan Royals
Wanindu Hasaranga

