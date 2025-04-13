‘Still Making Me Laugh’: Shreyas Iyer’s Weird Take on SRH Chase Against Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

They chased the mammoth total with nine balls remaining.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) chased a huge total of 245 in 18.3 overs against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. After the match, skipper Shreyas Iyer opined that they (PBKS) had posted a great total on the scoreboard. He was feeling astonished to witness the smooth power-hitting of the SRH batters to win the game with ease.

“I think it was a fantastic total, to be honest. Still making me laugh that they (SRH) chased it with two overs to spare,” he said after the match.

The PBKS captain attributed the loss to their misfielding and poor bowling performance. However, he stated that Abhishek Sharma was lucky to be dropped at 56, but hailed his innings as an “exceptional” one. He also acknowledged the 171-run opening stand between Travis Head and Abhishek, which blocked the path for Punjab to make a comeback in the match.

“We could have taken a few catches, but he (Abhishek) was lucky. He was exceptional. In a nutshell we didn’t bowl to our expectations, we have to go to the drawing board and make amends. The opening partnership was phenomenal, they didn’t give us too many opportunities to capitalise,” stressed Shreyas.

Fierce Batting Show by Shreyas Iyer & Co.

After winning the toss in Uppal, the PBKS skipper elected to bat first. Punjab openers, Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, provided a brilliant start to their innings. They scored 42 (23) and 36 (13) at a strike rate of 182.60 and 276.92, respectively. Shreyas Iyer continued that momentum and notched up a 36-ball-82 at a blazing strike rate of 227.77. His fierce knock included six boundaries and as many sixes to power them to 245 in 20 overs. Marcus Stoinis also contributed with his quickfire 34 (11).

However, all these knocks ended in a losing cause. Abhishek, the 24-year-old SRH youngster, scored a blistering 141 in just 55 deliveries. His opening partner, Head, also joined him on this power-hitting spree with his 66 in 37 balls. Proteas Heinrich Klaasen made a 21 not-out in 14 balls to register an eight-wicket victory over the PBKS.

SRH made a strong turnaround after losing four on the trot in the IPL 2025. They won their tournament opener by 44 runs against Rajasthan Royals. With their latest victory over the PBKS, the Orange Army have secured their second win in the tournament. They will lock horns with Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on April 17.

