News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Shreyas Iyer after SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 13, 2025

‘Still Making Me Laugh’: Shreyas Iyer’s Weird Take on SRH Chase Against Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

They chased the mammoth total with nine balls remaining.

Shreyas Iyer after SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) chased a huge total of 245 in 18.3 overs against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. After the match, skipper Shreyas Iyer opined that they (PBKS) had posted a great total on the scoreboard. He was feeling astonished to witness the smooth power-hitting of the SRH batters to win the game with ease.

“I think it was a fantastic total, to be honest. Still making me laugh that they (SRH) chased it with two overs to spare,” he said after the match.

The PBKS captain attributed the loss to their misfielding and poor bowling performance. However, he stated that Abhishek Sharma was lucky to be dropped at 56, but hailed his innings as an “exceptional” one. He also acknowledged the 171-run opening stand between Travis Head and Abhishek, which blocked the path for Punjab to make a comeback in the match.

“We could have taken a few catches, but he (Abhishek) was lucky. He was exceptional. In a nutshell we didn’t bowl to our expectations, we have to go to the drawing board and make amends. The opening partnership was phenomenal, they didn’t give us too many opportunities to capitalise,” stressed Shreyas.

Fierce Batting Show by Shreyas Iyer & Co.

After winning the toss in Uppal, the PBKS skipper elected to bat first. Punjab openers, Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, provided a brilliant start to their innings. They scored 42 (23) and 36 (13) at a strike rate of 182.60 and 276.92, respectively. Shreyas Iyer continued that momentum and notched up a 36-ball-82 at a blazing strike rate of 227.77. His fierce knock included six boundaries and as many sixes to power them to 245 in 20 overs. Marcus Stoinis also contributed with his quickfire 34 (11).

However, all these knocks ended in a losing cause. Abhishek, the 24-year-old SRH youngster, scored a blistering 141 in just 55 deliveries. His opening partner, Head, also joined him on this power-hitting spree with his 66 in 37 balls. Proteas Heinrich Klaasen made a 21 not-out in 14 balls to register an eight-wicket victory over the PBKS.

SRH made a strong turnaround after losing four on the trot in the IPL 2025. They won their tournament opener by 44 runs against Rajasthan Royals. With their latest victory over the PBKS, the Orange Army have secured their second win in the tournament. They will lock horns with Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on April 17.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
PBKS
Punjab Kings
Shreyas Iyer
SRH
SRH vs PBKS
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Related posts

Devdutt Padikkal has not been named in RCB playing XI in the fixture against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2025.

Why Is Devdutt Padikkal Not in RCB Playing XI Against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025?

3:18 pm
Darpan Jain
Who Is Wanindu Hasaranga Replacing in Rajasthan Royals Playing XI Against RCB in IPL 2025?

Who Is Wanindu Hasaranga Replacing in Rajasthan Royals Playing XI Against RCB in IPL 2025?

The news was confirmed by RR skipper Sanju Samson during the coin toss
3:16 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
DC vs MI Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

DC vs MI Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Today IPL 2025 Match

Both teams are likely to go with the same playing XI.
3:08 pm
Sagar Paul
lsg team ipl 2025 lucknow super giants

‘Easy To Sit And Comment’: LSG All-rounder Lambasts Commentators For Criticism Of Bowlers In IPL 2025

LSG halted Gujarat Titans' momentum from 121/0 in 12.1 overs to 186/6 in 20 overs
1:56 pm
Samarnath Soory
RR vs RCB Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

RR vs RCB Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Today IPL 2025 Match

RCB are likely to go with the same team.
3:14 pm
Sagar Paul
DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians possess a strong squad, and their batting will thrive in Delhi, so they should win.

DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today Match 29 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

12:08 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.