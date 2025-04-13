[WATCH] Abhishek Sharma Hits 106m Maximum, The Longest Six In IPL 2025 During SRH’s Record Run Chase

Abhishek Sharma's unbelievable hitting made a target of 246 look paltry

Not many were surprised when Abhishek Sharma smashed 141 off 55 balls as Sunrisers Hyderabad chased down a mammoth 246 against Punjab Kings with eight wickets in hand.

But the audacity and ease with which the left-hander batted left everyone watching the chase dumbfounded. Even Punjab Kings’ skipper Shreyas Iyer was chuckling in disbelief as he spoke about the SRH batters in the post-match presentation.

Abhishek and opening partner Travis Head (66 off 37 balls) added a colossal 171 for the first wickets that too in just 73 balls which dwarfed a mountain of a target. Heinrich Klaasen (21 not out off 14 balls) added the finishing touches as the hosts cruised to the target with an unbelievable nine balls to spare.

Abhishek Sharma’s 106-metre Six In IPL 2025

In total, Abhishek smashed 10 sixes and the commendable part was his batting became more aggressive after the fielding restrictions of the Powerplay were lifted. Every PBKS bowler was bruised or battered by Abhishek’s jaw-dropping knock and Marco Jansen was no different.

Jansen’s 10th over went for 20 runs with two boundaries and two sixes. After playing out a dot, Abhishek found the time and power to swat a bouncer 77 metres over deep square leg like a tennis forehand.

Then he walked in to the next delivery and smashed it so long over the same area, it took a few seconds to register where it was going to land.

UNSTOPABBLE ABHISHEK! 💥



He smashed the longest six of #TATAIPL 2025 & what better stage than this to do that 💪



Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/HQTYFKNoGR

#IPLonJioStar 👉 #SRHvPBKS | LIVE NOW on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/uvLw5Drj4Q — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 12, 2025

Jansen’s eyes widened in disbelief as the ball landed in the top tier of the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad.

It was 106 metres long, which is the longest six of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. In the same area, his partner Head had smashed a 105-metre six against Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer.

SRH Flatten PBKS’ Target In Hyderabad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s opener Phil Salt is joint-second on the list with 105-metre of his own against Gujarat Titans at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

In the same over, Abhishek smashed two unbelievable boundaries as he spotted there was no one as deep fine leg and rolled his wrists to send the ball exactly to the boundary of his choice.

Abhishek also had a special message for the SRH’s ‘Orange Army’, which he wrote on a piece of paper and carried in his pocket for six matches. He finally managed to show it to them after reaching his hundred against Punjab Kings.

