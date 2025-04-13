News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
abhishek sharma six ipl 2025 srh vs pbks
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 13, 2025

[WATCH] Abhishek Sharma Hits 106m Maximum, The Longest Six In IPL 2025 During SRH’s Record Run Chase

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Abhishek Sharma's unbelievable hitting made a target of 246 look paltry

abhishek sharma six ipl 2025 srh vs pbks

Not many were surprised when Abhishek Sharma smashed 141 off 55 balls as Sunrisers Hyderabad chased down a mammoth 246 against Punjab Kings with eight wickets in hand.

But the audacity and ease with which the left-hander batted left everyone watching the chase dumbfounded. Even Punjab Kings’ skipper Shreyas Iyer was chuckling in disbelief as he spoke about the SRH batters in the post-match presentation.

Abhishek and opening partner Travis Head (66 off 37 balls) added a colossal 171 for the first wickets that too in just 73 balls which dwarfed a mountain of a target. Heinrich Klaasen (21 not out off 14 balls) added the finishing touches as the hosts cruised to the target with an unbelievable nine balls to spare.

Abhishek Sharma’s 106-metre Six In IPL 2025

In total, Abhishek smashed 10 sixes and the commendable part was his batting became more aggressive after the fielding restrictions of the Powerplay were lifted. Every PBKS bowler was bruised or battered by Abhishek’s jaw-dropping knock and Marco Jansen was no different.

Jansen’s 10th over went for 20 runs with two boundaries and two sixes. After playing out a dot, Abhishek found the time and power to swat a bouncer 77 metres over deep square leg like a tennis forehand.

Then he walked in to the next delivery and smashed it so long over the same area, it took a few seconds to register where it was going to land.

Jansen’s eyes widened in disbelief as the ball landed in the top tier of the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad.

It was 106 metres long, which is the longest six of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. In the same area, his partner Head had smashed a 105-metre six against Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer.

SRH Flatten PBKS’ Target In Hyderabad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s opener Phil Salt is joint-second on the list with 105-metre of his own against Gujarat Titans at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

ALSO READ:

In the same over, Abhishek smashed two unbelievable boundaries as he spotted there was no one as deep fine leg and rolled his wrists to send the ball exactly to the boundary of his choice.

Abhishek also had a special message for the SRH’s ‘Orange Army’, which he wrote on a piece of paper and carried in his pocket for six matches. He finally managed to show it to them after reaching his hundred against Punjab Kings.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Abhishek Sharma
IPL 2025
Marco Jansen
Punjab Kings
SRH vs PBKS
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Related posts

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: RR have not played good cricket consistently and have obvious loopholes, so RCB should win.

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today Match 28 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

11:33 am
Darpan Jain
There was some drama between Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell, with Marcus Stoinis also joining in IPL 2025 last night.

Matthew Hayden in Shock on Air As Australia Teammates Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis Involve in Verbal Battle in IPL 2025 [WATCH]

Hayden was slightly frustrated with Aussies fighting against each other and said it in jest.
10:37 am
Darpan Jain
srh highest run chase t20 highest run chase ipl srh vs pbks abhishek sharma

SRH Highest Run Chase: Where Does 246 vs PBKS Rank in Highest Run Chase in T20 History?

10:08 am
CX Staff Writer
Yash Thakur's Jasprit Bumrah Moment Denied Punjab Kings Abhishek Sharma's Wicket in Record-Breaking SRH Run Chase in IPL 2025

Yash Thakur’s Jasprit Bumrah Moment Denied Punjab Kings Abhishek Sharma’s Wicket in Record-Breaking SRH Run Chase in IPL 2025

After getting that lifeline, Abhishek scored 113 more runs.
9:44 am
Sagar Paul
longest six in ipl history albie morkel big six in ipl highest six in ipl 2025

Longest Six in IPL History: Top 10 Biggest Sixes and IPL 2025 Longest Six

9:34 am
CX Staff Writer
Top 5 Highest Successful Run Chases in IPL History

Top 5 Highest Successful Run Chases in IPL History

5:04 am
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.