SRH Highest Run Chase: Where Does 246 vs PBKS Rank in Highest Run Chase in T20 History?

T20 cricket is known for explosive scoring and thrilling finishes. In April 2025, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pulled off a jaw-dropping chase of 246 runs against Punjab Kings (PBKS), leaving fans asking where this feat ranks among the format’s greatest chases. Well, this SRH vs PBKS run-fest now sits among the highest run chases ever. In fact, the SRH run chase of 246 is the fourth-highest successful chase in T20 history, but incidentally their opposition holds the T20 record for the highest run chase ever.

Such incredible matches prove that even the highest score in T20 cricket can be hunted down under the right conditions. From the IPL to international clashes, here are the top five highest successful run chases in T20 history (by target score) – including that SRH highest run chase – in descending order of target.

Punjab Kings – 262/2 vs KKR (IPL 2024) – Highest Run Chase in T20 History

The IPL 2024 clash between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens produced the highest successful run chase in T20 history. KKR batted first and amassed a daunting 261/6, with explosive contributions that put Punjab under immense pressure. In response, Punjab Kings achieved the highest successful run chase in IPL history, overhauling the 262-run target with remarkable ease. This run chase was a new world record, eclipsing all previous marks.

Standout performers: Opener Jonny Bairstow led the way for PBKS with an unbeaten 108 off just 48 balls. He provided stability and firepower, scoring a century in his comeback game. Impact player Prabhsimran Singh gave Punjab a flying start by smashing 54 off 20 balls in the powerplay, as PBKS galloped to 93/1 in the first 6 overs. After Prabhsimran was run-out following his quick fifty, Bairstow was joined by Shashank Singh, who toyed with the bowling in the middle overs. Shashank launched a flurry of sixes, making the steep required run rate look manageable as Bairstow continued to find boundaries from the other end.

How the chase unfolded: Punjab’s intent was clear from ball one – they were going for the target. By the 10th over, the score was already well past 130, keeping them ahead of the asking rate. After Rossouw fell to Narine, Shashank’s entrance kept the momentum alive. Sixes rained at Eden Gardens; in fact, nearly 250 of Punjab’s runs came in boundaries as they brutalized the KKR attack. Fittingly, PBKS reached 262/2 in just 18.4 overs, winning by eight wickets with 8 balls to spare. The final moments saw Shashank Singh hit a straight six and a single to clinch the victory. Eden Gardens had witnessed history – Punjab Kings had successfully chased the highest total in T20 cricket. This night will be remembered as the game where PBKS pulled off the ultimate chase with an almost disdainful ease, underlining that no target is safe.

South Africa – 259/4 vs West Indies (Centurion 2023)

An international record was smashed on March 26, 2023, when South Africa chased down 259 runs against West Indies at Centurion. This match was the highest successful run chase in T20 international history at the time, and it was achieved in a blistering 20-over run-fest. The game was the first-ever T20 to breach an aggregate of 500 runs, showcasing power-hitting at its finest.

Match context: West Indies batted first in this 2nd T20I of the series and hammered 258/5. Opener Johnson Charles was in beast mode – he smashed 118 off 46 balls, reaching a 39-ball century (a West Indies record). Charles’ assault, supported by Kyle Mayers (51) in a 135-run stand, set a massive target and looked to have put the Windies in control. South Africa needed just about 13 runs per over from the start – an astronomical required rate. Yet, rather than being daunted, the Proteas treated it as achievable.

Standout performers: South African opener Quinton de Kock stole the show with a breathtaking knock. He blasted 100 from 44 balls, bringing up his maiden T20I century in just 43 deliveries. De Kock and Reeza Hendricks (68 off 28) tore into the West Indian bowling during the powerplay and beyond. The pair put on a 152-run opening partnership in 10 overs – by the halfway mark of the innings, South Africa were 150/0, unbelievably ahead of the required pace. De Kock’s century overshadowed Charles’ earlier heroics, and his aggression up top effectively won the game.

How the chase unfolded: South Africa’s innings began at a blistering pace, with boundaries flowing from both openers. They reached 100 in the 7th over and kept their foot on the gas. De Kock’s onslaught reduced the equation dramatically; by the time he got out immediately after reaching his hundred, the Proteas needed less than 80 runs in about 9 overs. Aiden Markram (38* off 21) took charge and guided South Africa to 259/4 in 18.5 overs, sealing a six-wicket win with seven balls to spare. This successful chase of 259 was a new high for T20 internationals – a record that stood until it was surpassed in franchise cricket the following year.

Middlesex – 254/3 vs Surrey (T20 Blast 2023, London)

Even domestic T20 leagues saw record chases in 2023. On June 22, 2023, in a Vitality Blast (England’s T20 league) match at The Oval, Middlesex chased down 253 against cross-town rivals Surrey. This seven-wicket victory was the highest successful run chase in T20 Blast history and, at the time, the second-highest in any T20 game worldwide. The match was a true underdog story: Middlesex had been on a dismal 0-14 losing run in the Blast before this game, while Surrey were a powerhouse side.

Match context: Surrey, batting first, racked up 252/7 in 20 overs – a huge total. Their innings was powered by Will Jacks, who smashed 96, and Laurie Evans, who hit 85, in an opening blitz. It was all-out aggression from Surrey until Middlesex pulled things back slightly in the final overs. Still, a target of 253 looked more than formidable.

Standout performers: Middlesex’s reply was led by captain Stephen Eskinazi, who scored 73. Alongside him, opener Joe Cracknell fired on all cylinders – the pair added 85 runs in the powerplay. Even after Cracknell’s run-out and Eskinazi’s dismissal, young left-hander Max Holden played the innings of his life, blasting an unbeaten 68*. He was complemented by all-rounder Ryan Higgins, who clubbed 48 off 24 balls. Surrey’s bowling, featuring stars like Sunil Narine and Sam Curran, had no answers.

How the chase unfolded: Middlesex came out fearless. At one stage they were well ahead of the asking rate, but Surrey picked up a couple of wickets to make things interesting. In the final over, Middlesex needed 10 runs. Jack Davies scooped the first ball for six and slashed the next for four. Middlesex finished at 254/3 in 19.2 overs, completing the chase with four balls to spare. This remarkable chase was the highest in Blast history and a massive morale boost for a struggling side.

Sunrisers Hyderabad – 247/2 vs Punjab Kings (IPL 2025)

Coming back to the IPL, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) etched their name in the record books on April 12, 2025, by hunting down a 246-run target against Punjab Kings. In doing so, Sunrisers Hyderabad completed the SRH highest run chase ever recorded by the franchise – an almost surreal performance. This chase is the second-highest successful run chase in IPL history and sits fourth in the all-time T20 list. It was an 8-wicket win achieved with a full 2 overs (12 balls) to spare.

Match context: PBKS batted first and piled up 245/4 – a mammoth total. Punjab’s innings gave every impression that they had more than enough runs on the board. For SRH, a target of 246 meant they needed to produce something extraordinary. The task was daunting, but SRH’s approach turned the chase into a historic night.

Standout performers: The hero for SRH was Abhishek Sharma, who blasted 141 runs in a fiery knock. He shared an opening partnership of 171 runs with Travis Head. Head contributed a brisk 70-odd score, rotating strike well. Abhishek’s 141 is one of the highest individual scores in IPL history (the third highest). Punjab’s bowlers, including Mohammad Shami and the spinners, had no answer.

How the chase unfolded: Chasing 246, SRH got off to a rocking start. Abhishek and Head capitalized on the field restrictions and took SRH past 100 within 8 overs. The required run rate dropped below 10 by the halfway mark. Even after Head fell, the platform was set. SRH cruised to 247/2 in just 18 overs, completing the chase with 12 balls remaining. The SRH highest run chase was not just a record, but a reminder of how dominant modern T20 batting has become.

Top 10 highest run chase in T20 history

Team Score Target Opposition League Year Punjab Kings 262/2 262 Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 South Africa 259/4 259 West Indies International T20 2023 Middlesex 254/3 253 Surrey T20 Blast 2023 Sunrisers Hyderabad 247/2 246 Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Australia 245/5 244 New Zealand International T20 2018 Bulgaria 246/4 243 Serbia International T20 2022 Multan Sultans 244/6 243 Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2023 St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 242/6 242 Jamaica Tallawahs CPL 2019 Quetta Gladiators 243/2 241 Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2023 Karachi Kings 236/6 235 Multan Sultans PSL 2025

Australia – 245/5 vs New Zealand (Auckland 2018)

On February 16, 2018, Australia chased down 244 to beat New Zealand by five wickets in a Tri-Series match at Eden Park. This was a record-breaking chase at the time and set the tone for the massive targets we see being hunted today. The match produced 32 sixes and nearly 500 runs.

Match context: New Zealand batted first and scored 243/6, powered by Martin Guptill’s 105 off 54 and Colin Munro’s 76 off 33. Their 132-run stand in 10.4 overs seemed to put NZ in a strong position.

Standout performers: Australia’s opening duo David Warner (59 off 24) and D’Arcy Short (76 off 44) came out blazing, adding 121 runs in just 8 overs. Middle-order hitters Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, and Aaron Finch kept up the aggression.

How the chase unfolded: Australia reached 91/0 in 6 overs, flattening the required rate. After Warner’s dismissal, others kept up the tempo. Aaron Finch fittingly finished it off with a six. Australia reached 245/5 in 18.5 overs, sealing a famous win in what was then the highest run chase in T20 history.

These five matches showcase the zenith of T20 batting. The SRH highest run chase of 246 vs PBKS in 2025 sits proudly among them, reminding us that no total is truly safe anymore. With teams evolving and targets being redefined every season, records like the highest run chase in IPL and even the highest run chase in T20 history are always under threat.

